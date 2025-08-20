Part of my job as a human rights lawyer requires me to read, research, and report on topics that corporate media tends to ignore or whitewash. These aren’t easy conversations, but they are critical because we cannot ignore marginalized and underrepresented voices out of convenience. In this piece I cover three horrifying realities—Netanyahu’s protection of child sexual abusers, Trump’s denial of care to children who have suffered horrific violence, and right wing media’s attempts to whitewash genocide. Let’s Address This.

Tom Artiom Alexandrovich was arrested in a police sting operation aimed at online users seeking to prey on children in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Who Is Accused Child Sex Abuser Tom Alexandrovich?

Israeli media describes Tom Alexandrovich as a “senior department head in Israel's National Cyber Directorate,”—which operates directly under the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. On August 15 the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department issued this disturbing Press Release:

A multi-agency operation targeting child sex predators led to the arrest of eight individuals over the last two weeks. Those arrested were David Wonnacott-Yahnke, 40; Tom Artiom Alexandrovich, 38; Jose Alberto Perez-Torres, 35; Aniket Brajeshkumar Sadani, 23; James Ramon Reddick, 23; Ramon Manuel Parra Valenzuela, 29; Neal Harrison Creecy, 46 and John Charles Duncan, 49. They all face felony charges of Luring a Child with Computer for Sex Act and were booked into the Henderson Detention Center.

NOTE: media and the law reports this as “luring a child for a sex act.” I fundamentally reject this framing. Children cannot consent to sex. This is luring a child for rape, and it is critical we name the cancer for what it is. Multiple agencies partook in this sting operation, including various police departments, Homeland Security, the FBI, and the Nevada AGs office. This was a comprehensive investigation targeting child sex predators—one of whom is Tom Artiom Alexandrovich. But unlike the other seven predators captured in this sting operation, Alexandrovich has a powerful ally—Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli government.

Accordingly, as first reported by Mediaite, shortly after Alexandrovich was arrested and charged for attempting to rape a child, he appeared before a judge, had his $10,000 bail paid, and then immediately returned to Israel. Adding to the Orwellian dystopia, Benjamin Netanyahu’s office released a statement claiming Alexandrovich was never arrested or charged at all:

“A state employee who traveled to the U.S. for professional matters was questioned by American authorities during his stay. The employee, who does not hold a diplomatic visa, was not arrested and returned to Israel as scheduled.”

Apparently multiple police departments, the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Nevada AGs office all conspired to fabricate evidence and target Alexandrovich with the horrific accusation that he attempted to rape a child. And now, none of the agencies are talking as to why Alexandrovich was released, who paid his bail, or why he was allowed to leave the country given he has a follow up court date on August 27th. Why was his passport not surrendered? We have no answers, and the Trump White House is taking no accountability. Instead, the White House claims they did not intervene to secure Alexandrovich’s release—which leaves two possibilities.

Either the Trump White House is lying, just like Trump is lying about the Epstein files. Or, the Trump regime is so incompetent that despite all their bravado about “law and order” and “protecting children,” they were unable to stop a would be child rapist from escaping accountability. For some reason, Trump isn’t mentioning Alexandrovich, an Israeli citizen, when he talks about immigrants coming into America to harm our children. I cannot imagine why?

Every media out let should be demanding an answer and accountability. You can bet that were Alexandrovich of a darker complexion or from an African, Muslim majority, or any nation of the Global South, his arrest would be celebrated as front page news. As it remains, the Israeli government is denying he was ever arrested in the first place, as if our own lying eyes are deceiving us. Unsurprisingly, as of the writing of this article, the Trump White House has made no demands of Israel to extradite Alexandrovich to the United States to stand trial.

And the Trump and Netanyahu regime’s attacks on children yet perpetuate.

The State Department Bans Sick Palestinian Children

While allowing child sex predators to walk free, the US State Department is now banning children from Gaza in need of dire medical aid—claiming it is a security concern. Unsurprisingly, they’ve provided no evidence of said security concern. Instead, this decision came to light after a known fascist and Islamophobe publicly criticized the Trump regime for allowing Palestinian children to get medical visas for life saving care. In reality, this is part of a systemic effort by the United States and Israeli governments to enact genocide—which I continue to write about extensively with receipts and facts.

We already know that Israeli military snipers are targeting Palestinian children in the head and chest. We already know that Israeli solders are targeting Palestinian teenage boys in the testicles. We already know that the Israeli government is starving Palestinians to death and killing by the thousands those seeking aid at Israeli run aid distribution sites.

Rayan Tamer Anwar Houshyeh, 13, was shot and killed by Israeli forces on June 25 in Al-Yamoun. (Photo: Courtesy of the Houshyeh family)

So it is that much more depraved that all of this horror notwithstanding, the Trump regime is furthermore banning medical aid to children in dire need of life saving treatment. This is once again a reminder that the Trump regime is a fascist regime without a shred of empathy, human dignity, or justice.

And finally, giving cover to these fascist actions are right wing media propagandists like “The Free Press.”

The Free Press Whitewashes Genocide

To add painful insult to irreparable injury, right wing outlets like “The Free Press” are using their massive platforms to whitewash genocide. This week the fascist "Free Press" published a disgusting and indefensible claim that kids in Gaza aren't dying by starvation, but that they’re dying because they were already sick with other diseases.

There is so much indefensible nonsense to unpack here.

First, antisemitism is a real scourge on humanity. The Free Press decided that calling out the deliberate starvation of children is apparently “Antisemitism.” This shameless act undermines actual antisemitism—which is hatred of Jewish people—by conflating it with the detestable acts of the Israeli government, in this case the act to starve Palestinian children.

Second, the pseudo journalists who write this piece, Olivia Reingold and Tanya Lukyanova, condemn themselves with their own subheading. They admit rickets is one of the diseases Palestinian children are suffering through. As the Mayo Clinic explains, “Rickets is the softening and weakening of bones in children, often because of an extreme and prolonged vitamin D or calcium deficiency.” In other words, starvation and denial of food is what enables and exacerbates rickets. These propagandists would have us believe that Israel is not starving Palestinian children, and their evidence are Palestinian children suffering from diseases caused by starvation. Again, this is not journalism. It’s propaganda.

Third, even if everything these genocide apologists claimed was true—it does not absolve the Israeli government of genocide. The Free Press is apparently arguing that it is antisemitic to accuse the Israeli government of starving healthy children to death, because in reality, the Israeli government is starving sick children to death. What a grotesque and rotten hill to die on. Indeed, any student of history knows that Holocaust victim Anne Frank died of Typhus. The "Free Press" fascists would have us believe that it was a natural disease—not the death camp—that killed her. I cannot even fathom the depths of moral bankruptcy a person must denigrate themselves to, to make such a ghoulish claim.

Instead, I can only remind our readers that the Nuremberg Trials also held accountable those journalists who whitewashed and excused genocide.

Conclusion

From the disgraceful protection of accused child rapist Tom Alexandrovich by Netanyahu’s government, to the Trump regime’s cruel ban on medical care for Palestinian children, to the grotesque whitewashing of genocide by The Free Press—these stories reveal the same truth: those in power will protect abusers and punish victims unless we hold them accountable.

These aren’t easy stories to confront, but ignoring them only allows injustice to thrive. For many reading this, the above research may be the first time you had the opportunity to understand the depths of injustices advancing in broad daylight. My commitment is to name these crimes for what they are and to stand with the children and families whose voices are deliberately silenced. And to keep doing this work—independent of corporate influence—I need your thoughtful support.

If this human rights advocacy matters to you, I ask you to subscribe to Let’s Address This. Your support makes it possible to expose abuse, demand justice, and uplift the voices that the powerful would rather erase. Together, we can confront these horrors with courage, clarity, and an unshakable commitment to truth.