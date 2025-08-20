Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Antonette Clarke
Aug 20

As always, you have said what needs to be said. Thank you, Qasim.

Banyan
Aug 20

Qasim, I try to imagine what it must be like to know as much as you do about the horrific side of human nature. We are all learning here. Thank you for using your knowledge and energy to teach us. It hurts to know these things, but until we stop denying them and learn to accept that they are true, we will be stuck in a place of surprise and disbelief, which is not a place that generates action.

We trust you to tell us things that would otherwise remain hidden, to keep us safe from both not knowing and from being misled.

