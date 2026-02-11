Live Interview with The Conscious Lee on Trump's Texas Concentration Camps
Join George and I as we discuss the connection between these modern camps and the historic reality of enslavement in the U.S.
Today’s Substack Live platformed nationally recognized and award winning educator George Lee of Houston, Texas. Subscribe to him on Substack at The Conscious Lee!
We discuss the Trump regime’s push to build concentration camps in Texas, the connection between these modern camps and the historic reality of enslavement and genocide in the United States, and the critical need to recognize that none of this is unprecedented. This was our most watched Substack Live conversation, ever. I hope you tune in and share across your networks.
Watch now on YouTube and be sure to subscribe to Let’s Address This on that platform for more long-form analysis and interviews:
Finally, you can also vote for George Lee for an upcoming NAACP award in recognition of his educational content on social media.
Fascism is a word invented by Mussolini, it meant the total militarization of the state, so basically it meant a military dictatorship, but it did NOT include a racist or genocidal intention.
Hitler added in racism, religious intolerance and genocide rebranding Mussolini's fascism into his own hyper conservative form of fascism which he called NAZISM.
The current crop of single party state advocates are both racist and genocidal therefor they are NAZIS, and NOT simple "fascists", that would be too good a term for them, we should say that they are NAZIS because that is what they are.
Voted! Will again tomorrow and Friday! 100% - if you think this 'isn't America' you've not been paying attention, studying, listening or reading. As a boomer, no we didn't learn this in school but here's the deal-you're not excused from continuing to seek knowledge, to question, think and act. Use your Public Library while you still have one too!
Great interview, glad you had Lee on the show Qasim! 🔥🔥🔥