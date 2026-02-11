Today’s Substack Live platformed nationally recognized and award winning educator George Lee of Houston, Texas. Subscribe to him on Substack at The Conscious Lee!

We discuss the Trump regime’s push to build concentration camps in Texas, the connection between these modern camps and the historic reality of enslavement and genocide in the United States, and the critical need to recognize that none of this is unprecedented. This was our most watched Substack Live conversation, ever. I hope you tune in and share across your networks.

Finally, you can also vote for George Lee for an upcoming NAACP award in recognition of his educational content on social media.

