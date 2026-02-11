Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
william wesley's avatar
william wesley
4h

Fascism is a word invented by Mussolini, it meant the total militarization of the state, so basically it meant a military dictatorship, but it did NOT include a racist or genocidal intention.

Hitler added in racism, religious intolerance and genocide rebranding Mussolini's fascism into his own hyper conservative form of fascism which he called NAZISM.

The current crop of single party state advocates are both racist and genocidal therefor they are NAZIS, and NOT simple "fascists", that would be too good a term for them, we should say that they are NAZIS because that is what they are.

Reply
Share
Regina Islas's avatar
Regina Islas
3h

Voted! Will again tomorrow and Friday! 100% - if you think this 'isn't America' you've not been paying attention, studying, listening or reading. As a boomer, no we didn't learn this in school but here's the deal-you're not excused from continuing to seek knowledge, to question, think and act. Use your Public Library while you still have one too!

Great interview, glad you had Lee on the show Qasim! 🔥🔥🔥

Reply
Share
1 reply by Qasim Rashid, Esq.
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Qasim Rashid, Esq. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture