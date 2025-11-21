Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

Reyhaana
2h

I'd also like to point out that taxing billionaires out of existence would put a damper on their abilities to control the rest of us.

2 replies by Qasim Rashid, Esq. and others
Teach84
2hEdited

This article has me bawling, just imagining how betrayed Khashoggi’s widow and family must feel. It’s not just “news” that’s being buried or whitewashed; it’s murder.

1 reply by Qasim Rashid, Esq.
16 more comments...

