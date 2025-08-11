Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ConnieW's avatar
ConnieW
Aug 11

Thanks for the list of senators. I just emailed mine:

Thank you, senator, for all you do. But not for supporting Israel.

Please stop voting for US funding of Israel. It makes us complicit wrt the atrocities in Gaza. It is long past the time Israel could claim this is about self defense. Netanyahu and his extreme right government are Israel’s version of trump and his cabinet.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Qasim Rashid, Esq. and others
Deborah solleveld's avatar
Deborah solleveld
Aug 11

I’m out of words. All I have left are tears for the innocents and anger for Netanyahu and those here who keep arming him.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
99 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Qasim Rashid, Esq.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture