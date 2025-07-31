Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DMarlene's avatar
DMarlene
Jul 31Edited

Charles Dickens would have approved of your "Tales of Two Complicities". Yes, Shapiro is dangerous and yet he's being bolstered by the Dems as a savior. Liberalism has no shame as it stays stuck to the right of center. And sorry to say, but Fine is an animal who needs to be caged and rocketed to Mars on a Musk or Bezos space ship.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Qasim Rashid, Esq. and others
Elise's avatar
Elise
Jul 31Edited

He’s my governor and it’s shameful how complicit he is. Just 5 days ago he was on Colbert talking about the attack on his home, going on about freedom of religion in this country and how great it is we can celebrate freely,what a prayerful person he is,etc. What stuck out to me is that he only mentioned Christianity and Judaism. Did not include any other religions.

Then you have Bernie Sanders on the floor demanding that the US stop arming Israel for this war criminal. Bernie has spoken out tirelessly for the genocide to end. Bernie is the one who has my utmost respect.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Qasim Rashid, Esq. and others
148 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Qasim Rashid, Esq.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture