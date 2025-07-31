This article may upset some of my readers on the left, but I ask you to read all the way through first. And remember, as a human rights lawyer my standard is not political convenience, but absolute justice. That’s why I must speak truth to power no matter what.

In America today, Islamophobia isn’t just a Republican disease—it’s a bipartisan epidemic. It’s grotesque in all its forms, no matter which party peddles it. And if we are serious about justice, we must be serious about calling out both the open bigotry and the insidious hypocrisy—regardless of whether it comes with a red tie or a blue pin. Let’s Address This.

Governor Josh Shapiro (L) and Congressman Randy Fine (R)

A Tale of Two Complicities

Let’s take two examples: MAGA Republican Congressman Randy Fine and Pennsylvania’s Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro. Two men. Two political parties. But both pushing the same dehumanizing narrative about Muslims—one with overt hate speech, the other with polished PR and silent complicity.

Randy Fine’s Islamophobia Isn’t Subtle—It’s Brutal

Congressman Randy Fine has made it his brand to mock and vilify Muslims. When ABC News reported that 15 Palestinians had died of starvation in a single day in Gaza, Fine’s response was to wish for more death and claim it was all a hoax. “Release the hostages. Until then, starve away,” he wrote on X. He added: “It amazes me that the media continues to regurgitate Muslim terror propaganda.” That same day, Fine was appointed to the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

It didn’t stop there. He bragged about the “Thump Thump Act,” legislation designed to legalize running over protesters—including “Muslim terrorists,” BLM activists, immigrants, and more. He tweeted gleefully about it: “Thump thump!”

This isn’t fringe behavior. It’s fascism in a suit. And it’s being rewarded. But here’s the thing. I believe Republicans when they tell us that they have capitulated to a fascist in the White House—and I know not to trust them. I recognize that Republicans have given up on being a legitimate political party, and are instead falling over each other to appease their dear leader and fascist-in-chief. I will continue to document, condemn, and oppose their extremist, anti-Constitutional, anti-democracy, and anti-justice views and platforms.

And, I will also hold accountable Democratic politicians who claim to stand for justice, democracy, and the Constitution, but then betray that promise. Hence, consider the case of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

Shapiro’s Silence—and Hypocrisy—is Just as Dangerous

You might think the Democratic Governor of Pennsylvania Josh Shapiro would speak out against this kind of hate. Instead, he’s piling on and targeting Democratic nominee for NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, openly smearing him as antisemitic. Why? Because Mamdani hasn’t, according to Shapiro, condemned antisemitism enough.

Never mind that Mamdani has loudly committed as part of his mayoral platform to increase funding by 800% to fight antisemitism. Never mind that he’s endorsed by Jewish leaders like NYC Comptroller Brad Lander and Congressman Jerry Nadler, who represents the largest Jewish population in the U.S. and who are vouching for Mamdani’s sincerity. Never mind that Mamdani is on record about the need to comprehensively tackle and counter antisemitism in New York City and throughout the country.

For Shapiro, facts don’t seem to matter in this case.

And here’s where the hypocrisy becomes impossible to ignore: This week Shapiro went on Ted Nugent’s podcast to praise the man as someone he deeply admires and feels welcomed by.

Yes, that Ted Nugent—who is an ardent Trump ally. That Ted Nugent, who has pushed white supremacist and racist rhetoric for decades. That Ted Nugent, who has an SPLC-documented hate profile specifically for extensive, decades long history, of antisemitic rhetoric and demonization of Jewish people.

Nugent has called Michael Bloomberg, then NYC mayor, the mayor of “Jew York City.” He has claimed “Jews” were trying to take Americans’ guns. And thus the further irony of Shapiro joining Nugent’s podcast to accept praise for expanding firearm access in Pennsylvania. And while Shapiro wants Mamdani to further condemn antisemitism, Nugent has never apologized for his decades of antisemitism. But that didn’t stop Shapiro from joining his podcast and praising Nugent anyway as someone he respects and feels welcomed by. Do we not see the double standard here?

It is probably unsurprising that Governor Josh Shapiro’s anti-Palestinian racism is well documented. He previously has stated, and never apologized for claiming:

“Palestinians will not coexist peacefully. They do not have the capabilities to establish their own homeland and make it successful even with the aid of Israel and the US. They are too battle-minded to be able to establish a peaceful homeland of their own….The only way a ‘peace plan’ will be successful is if the Palestinians do not ruin it.”

And rather than condemn the genocide being funded by U.S. tax dollars on Palestinians, Shapiro has cracked down on those who protest it, “comparing antiwar protesters to “people dressed up in KKK [Ku Klux Klan] outfits or KKK regalia.” He called for clamping down on anti-genocide voices, especially on college campuses. He supports a bill to punish colleges that boycott or divest from Israel, including financial punishments.”

Is this what we should expect from Democratic politicians?

So What’s the Difference, Really?

If I removed the party affiliation and name from the above sets of comments, you would have a difficult time distinguishing the Republican Congressman from the Democratic Governor. This is why I say that painfully and sadly, when it comes to Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hate, we are in a tale of two complicities.

This isn’t a political issue—it’s a moral one. And as Democrats hit their lowest approval ratings in over 30 years, the last thing leaders like Shapiro should be doing is targeting allies like Mamdani—who by the way has among the highest approval rating of any Democratic politician in the country.

Shapiro, and the other Democratic establishment leaders who refuse to endorse Mamdani (Schumer, Jeffries, etc.), should be listening to Mamdani. Following his lead. Standing for peace and justice—not joining Republicans in Islamophobic dog whistles. Especially when you see that they’re condemning Mamdani exactly for the reasons he won—by focusing on working families, opposing genocide, and demanding justice.

The bottom line is this. If our values only apply when it’s politically convenient, then they aren’t values at all. And if we fail to condemn both Fine and Shapiro, then we’ve already failed the test of our times. And this is a test we cannot afford to fail.