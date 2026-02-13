Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Sarah Towle
4h

Yes. Indeed, that is the contention of my book, Crossing the Line: Finding America in the Borderlands. But in 2024, my publisher wouldn't let me use the G-word. So, I expressed this opinion in the book's epigraph, bringing back the wise words of Toni Morrison from 1995: “Let us be reminded that before there is a final solution, there must be a first solution, a second one, even a third. The move toward a final solution is not a jump. It takes one step, then another, then another.” It is a genocide. It is a modern holocaust. And it was entirely predictable because we were already well on our way when they invaded the White House their first time around.

2 replies by Qasim Rashid, Esq. and others
Jane Holzka
4h

Genocide is part of the US from the beginning. Indigenous people and African American people can tell you that. Mass incarceration supports genocide. It did t just start.

