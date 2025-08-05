Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary S's avatar
Mary S
Aug 6

Ken Martin is saying the right things but I am waiting for the DNC to embrace David Hogg’s position of endorsing primary candidates to run against complacent Dem lawmakers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Cx Coach's avatar
Cx Coach
Aug 6

Until AIPAC has been booted from the Democratic Party we are not going to see much improvement. When recent additional funding passed the entire congress with only six total nay votes when both chambers are counted there is a huge problem. Ken Martin allowed David Hogg to be removed from his position at the DNC. This does not speak well for his willingness to make the changes needed for the Democrats to really do what needs to be accomplished for the average American. When our politicians care more about a foreign country who is openly committing genocide we have problem that can only be fixed by getting people in power who do not live by lobby money. As a person of Jewish heritage I know that the best way to increase antisemitism is by supporting the genocide of Palistians. Horrible.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Qasim Rashid, Esq.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture