Yesterday I reported that Texas Democrats left the state to break quorum and prevent Texas Governor Abbot from unilaterally enacting five new Republican districts by racially excluding Black and brown people. Today, I had the chance to interview 1-on-1 Texas Democrats Minority Whip Venton Jones and DNC Chair Ken Martin, right here in the Chicagoland area.

We met at the Painters Union office in Aurora, IL. In speaking with both party leaders, I asked direct questions, including what Texas’s racist attempts to gerrymander could mean nationally, whether Democrats nationally will finally fight fire with fire, and how voters nationally could get involved? Here’s what they told me. Let’s Address This.

During my brief but substance driven interviews, I made clear that we need meaningful progress. I pointed out that the party’s national approval rating is an abysmal 26%, in large part due to the lack of fight. I started by asking Rep Jones what his message is for the national Democratic Party. Listen to his answer below.

Rep Venton Jones Interview (4 minutes)

Representative Venton Jones leads the 100th House District and serves as the Texas House minority whip.

Notable Quote: “Texas Democrats have always been fighters, and I think its finally time for the national party to invest the needed resources that Texans have been asking for, for years to turn Texas from purple to eventually blue.”

DNC Chair Ken Martin Interview (5 minutes)

Chair Ken Martin leads the Democratic National Committee. I asked Chair Martin what he’s prepared to do to turn the tide and bring the Democratic Party out of its 30 year old in approval? In particular, I asked if he supports Democratic Governors creating new blue districts to offset Texas Governor Abbot’s racist gerrymandering? At first he seemed to avoid answering directly. So I asked again. Listen below to his direct and clear response.

Notable Quote: “If you’re not willing to fight like hell for the things you believe in, do you really believe in them at all? I want Democratic Governors to use every tool at their disposal. If they [Republicans] want a showdown, we’ll give them a showdown. We’re not bringing a pencil to a knife fight. We’re bringing a gun to a knife fight.”

Conclusion

If you’ve followed my work, you know my commitment is, and will remain, to absolute justice. It is critical we continue to hold our elected officials accountable to protect our democracy and our republic. You also know that I cannot do this work without your ongoing trust and support. Please do take a moment to subscribe below, share this content, and continue to raise your voice for our democracy. Every voice matters, every voice makes a difference, and we need all hands on deck. Let’s get to work.