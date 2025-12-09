Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Johan's avatar
Johan
2h

Right on the evidence.

But behaviorally, missing the mechanism.

Clinton isn’t confused about the facts. She knows. The entire political class knows. They’ve seen the documentation, the reports, the atrocities.

The issue isn’t knowledge. It’s incentive structure.

She appears at a Miriam Adelson event because that’s where the money is. She dismisses young people because admitting they’re right means admitting complicity.

She blames “TikTok manipulation” because the alternative is confronting decades of policy choices that enabled this.

Behavioral economics is clear: people don’t change positions when evidence threatens their status, wealth, or self-concept. Clinton’s identity is built on being a competent, moral leader.

Acknowledging genocide means acknowledging catastrophic failure. So the brain rationalizes, deflects, attacks the messenger.

This isn’t ignorance. It’s motivated reasoning at scale. The political class can’t admit what’s happening without dismantling the systems that gave them power.

So they don’t.

They blame TikTok, dismiss youth, and continue funding atrocities.

Until the incentives change, the behavior won’t.

That’s not moral judgment. That’s how humans work.

—Johan

Not the way I would have wanted humans to behave, but here to keep it real.

Wendy C Johnson's avatar
Wendy C Johnson
1h

I never worshipped HRC but I did admire her intelligence and knowledge. This lastest stance is horrific and the first thing I thought of was, is Bill in the Epstein files? Is she looking for help to protect him?

