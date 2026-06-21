Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Celeste Myslewski's avatar
Celeste Myslewski
14h

Happy Father's Day, Qasim. Your father did a spectacular job. And you are following in his footsteps. 💖

Reply
Share
1 reply
Sharon Berry's avatar
Sharon Berry
14h

Beautiful tribute to your father, and to fatherhood! He sounds remarkable!

Reply
Share
63 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Qasim Rashid, Esq. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture