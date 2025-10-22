The Guardian is reporting that since Israel and Hamas signed the ceasefire and full hostage exchange agreement, Israel has already violated that ceasefire 47 times, killing 38 Palestinians and wounding 143 more.

Meanwhile, Hamas has released all remaining hostages.

Let’s be clear: it was never about the hostages. And what we’ve learned since this alleged ceasefire was enacted is beyond mortifying, leaving more questions than answers. Let’s Address This.

Palestinians returning to the Zeitoun area of Gaza City, where the Israeli military killed 11 Palestinians last Friday. Photograph: APAImages

Israel Has Broken Its Word — Again

As I’ve warned for the last two years, this was never about protecting civilians, ensuring safety, or restoring peace. This was about domination, vengeance, and a government—led by Benjamin Netanyahu—that thrives on perpetual war.

BBC reports that on October 17, 2025, an Israeli tank fired on a bus carrying the Shaaban family in northern Gaza. Eleven people—all from one family—were killed instantly. They were not militants. They were not armed. They were simply trying to return home to see what was left.

Israel and Netanyahu murdered them.

And American media has hardly covered this atrocity. I’m guessing my article might the first you heard about it. The genocide of Palestinians continues even under the supposed “ceasefire.” The world’s silence enables it. The 11 members of the Shaaban family bring the Palestinian death toll “post ceasefire” to at least 38. And if the victims had been an innocent Israeli family, the global outrage would have justifiably dominated every headline and broadcast. So why not for innocent Palestinians?

This is why we do not—and will not—ever trust Benjamin Netanyahu. He is not a statesman. He is a war criminal.

Evidence of Atrocities

Meanwhile, CNN is reporting horrifying details about the bodies of Palestinians that Israel has returned to Palestinian authorities:

CNN has seen photographs, including closeup shots, of some of the bodies. Zip ties, blindfolds, and gunshot wounds are clearly visible on some of them. Most of the bodies appear to belong to young men, and those who are clothed appear to be wearing civilian clothes. Some of the bodies had dirt on them. One with what appeared to be an IV cannula still in the arm. The health ministry official told CNN that some of the remains appeared to have been exhumed after burial. Dr. Lawrence Owens, an independent forensic pathologist who looked at photographs of one of the bodies said the person in the picture was almost certainly bound and blindfolded before death, and noted that a fingertip appeared to be missing.

The evidence is almost too grim to recount — but we must ask the questions that any civilized world would demand answers to:

How did these Palestinians die? When did they die? Were they shackled before or after death? If before, why were they denied medical care in violation of international humanitarian law? If after, for what purpose — and why mutilate the dead? Why were their names stripped away and replaced with numbers — echoing the very same dehumanization the Nazis inflicted upon Jews in the Holocaust? Who ordered these atrocities? Who carried them out?

These are not abstract questions. They are matters of international law—and they demand investigation. Investigations that are still impossible because Netanyahu continues to enforce a media blackout, and refuses to let independent UN investigators enter Gaza. Thus, while Netanyahu’s defenders continue to blame Hamas, I respond with two points. One, our tax dollars are not funding Hamas, they’re funding the Israeli military, and we rightfully demand our tax dollars not be used to commit genocide. And two, Netanyahu could clear up the confusion simply by allowing media to enter and letting journalists and investigators do their jobs. He refuses. It is war criminals who know they are guilty, not justice aligned public servants, who censor journalists and ban investigators.

Keep in mind, that Israel continues to hold at least 9000 Palestinians in indefinite detention, of whom only about 1000 have actually be charged or convicted of a crime. The other 8,000, which includes women and children, have faced no formal due process and languish in Israeli prisons with no path to leave. These are hostages by any other name.

This is yet again why we cannot rely on political diplomacy alone — the United Nations, the International Criminal Court (ICC), and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) must step in.

The Role of the International Courts

The ICC’s mandate is clear: prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide — regardless of rank or nationality. The ICJ’s role is to adjudicate disputes between states under international law.

And right now, both institutions have the authority—and the moral duty—to act.

The ICC has already issued arrest warrants for Hamas leaders and for Netanyahu—these warrants should be enforced and executed. The ICJ is likewise expected to issue a ruling shortly, and its findings could shape the future of global accountability. I will be covering that ruling in depth, with full legal analysis and implications for international human rights law.

What Happens Next

We cannot rebuild Gaza’s schools, hospitals, and homes with words alone. We need action—humanitarian aid, food, medical supplies, and justice.

But even more, we need to end the illusion that Netanyahu or Trump can ever be trusted to deliver peace. They have built their power on violence, corruption, and deceit. The only path to sustainable peace is through international justice—and through the courage of ordinary people demanding accountability.

The world has watched too many times as the powerful commit atrocities with impunity. Let this be the moment we finally say: enough.

Justice is not a privilege reserved for the strong. It is a right owed to the oppressed.

Stay tuned for my full analysis of the ICJ ruling—and what it means for global justice and the future of Palestine. Be sure to subscribe below, and continue to share this analysis in your circles.