Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Greg Thrasher's avatar
Greg Thrasher
5hEdited

Why would any reasoned person trust Israel or Trump on any matter involving Palestinians

Israelis don’t believe Palestinians are equivalent to them

Israelis treat Palestinians like Whites treated Black Americans for centuries in America

Of course Israel has violated the ceasefire pact they have always disregarded and violated the humanity of Palestinians

Greg/BLM

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Mags's avatar
Mags
4h

So it was a performative cease fire. It's time for NATO to act & arrest these two monsters for war crimes then Nuremberg the hell out of them & their enablers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Qasim Rashid, Esq.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture