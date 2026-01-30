Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Angie
12h

We need to see all blue governors, standing together, like the premieres in Canada. Right fucking now.

Sarah
12h

This is unbelievably bad. I’m from Minneapolis, and we are tough, BUT they are now using surveillance tools to identify protesters, as well as people who are delivering food to targeted groups. And I believe they will target the protesters in the future with the goal of prosecuting participants. Demanding the voter rolls in exchange for drawing down the presence of Trump’s private gang of thugs is another nail in the coffin of freedom. That information will be combined with all the other databases that have been harvested by DOGE. We are feeling overwhelmed, out-numbered, fearful and so damn angry. This is all about rigging and controlling the election so they never lose power.

