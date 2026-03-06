This week the U.S. House had the opportunity to do something both simple and profoundly necessary: stop an illegal war. Instead, four Democratic members of Congress joined MAGA Republicans and voted in a way that allows Donald Trump to continue waging unlawful hostilities against Iran.

Let’s be clear about what that means.

The Constitution gives Congress — not the president — the authority to declare war. That principle was deliberately written into Article I because the framers understood that war is the gravest power a government can exercise. No single individual should have the authority to drag an entire nation into conflict. Yet that is precisely what Donald Trump has done.

And when the House had the opportunity to assert its constitutional authority and halt this war, the measure failed by three votes. Why? Because four corporate Democrats flipped and voted with MAGA Republicans. Let’s Address This.

The Four MAGA Democrat Failures

Those four Democrats are:

Henry Cuellar (TX)

Jared Golden (ME)

Greg Landsman (OH)

Juan Vargas (CA)

Their votes ensured that Trump’s war machine continues.

Four Corporate Democrats Just Helped MAGA Keep an Illegal War Alive

The Human Cost of War

As a human rights lawyer dedicated to upholding justice and the rule of law, I am deeply alarmed by the ongoing and unlawful hostilities directed at Iran.

The United States already has a devastating track record when it comes to modern war. A comprehensive study by Brown University’s Costs of War Project found that Western military interventions since 2001 have contributed to the deaths of approximately 4.6 million civilians across conflict zones. These are not abstract numbers. They represent families destroyed, communities erased, and generations traumatized by war.

And the violence continues.

Recent reporting confirmed that a bombing strike in Iran destroyed a school and killed 175 schoolgirls, a tragedy linked to U.S. or Israeli military operations. Children should never become collateral damage in geopolitical struggles.

Yet this war continues to escalate. This is not merely tragic. It is unlawful.

Launching hostilities without congressional authorization violates the United States Constitution. It also violates the United Nations Charter, which restricts the use of force except in self-defense or with Security Council authorization.

In other words, this war is not only immoral — it is illegal.

The American People Don’t Want This War

If this conflict truly represented the will of the American people, Congress might at least claim democratic legitimacy.

But that is not the case.

Recent polling shows that nearly 60% of Americans oppose this war. Perhaps it is no coincidence that 60% of Americans cannot make ends meet. As Tupac said, “They got money for war, but can’t feed the poor.” Democrats, Republicans, and independents alike are exhausted by endless conflict and want diplomatic solutions instead of bombs.

The public understands something Washington too often forgets: war is not an abstraction. It is paid for with human lives and with taxpayer dollars that could instead fund healthcare, education, and economic opportunity.

Yet despite overwhelming public opposition, Congress failed to stop the war.

And it failed because four Democrats chose to stand with MAGA.

A Leadership Failure in the House

This moment also raises a serious question about Democratic leadership in the House.

If the Democratic caucus cannot stay unified on something as fundamental as preventing an illegal war, then its leadership has failed. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries must confront this reality. Leadership is measured by the ability to organize and discipline a caucus around core constitutional principles. When members repeatedly defect at critical moments — moments that determine whether the United States wages unlawful war — leadership must answer for that failure.

And yes, voters should notice a troubling pattern. Every time Donald Trump pushes an extreme piece of legislation or a dangerous expansion of executive power, just enough Democrats seem to cross the aisle to ensure it passes. The margins are always razor thin. The outcome is always the same. The public is told it is coincidence.

But coincidence does not repeatedly produce the same outcome. When four Democrats step in at exactly the moment needed to rescue MAGA legislation, it begins to look less like opposition and more like controlled opposition.

At a time when the nation faces an increasingly authoritarian executive branch, the Democratic Party cannot afford weak leadership or strategic ambiguity.

The stakes are simply too high.

What You Can Do Right Now

Members of Congress work for us. They answer to voters.

If you believe the United States should not be waging an illegal war, call these members and tell them exactly that.

📞 Henry Cuellar (TX): 202-225-1640

📞 Jared Golden (ME): 202-225-6306

📞 Greg Landsman (OH): 202-225-2216

📞 Juan Vargas (CA): 202-225-8045

Call Script

Hello, my name is _____. I’m calling to express my deep outrage that Representative _____ voted in a way that allows Donald Trump to continue waging an illegal war on Iran. The Constitution gives Congress — not the president — the authority to declare war. By failing to stop this war, the Representative has enabled an unlawful and dangerous expansion of executive power. Millions of civilians have already died in Western wars since 2001, and recent reports show children in Iran have already been killed in this conflict. This violence must stop. Nearly 60% of Americans oppose this war. The Representative must respect the Constitution, respect international law, and support an immediate vote to end this conflict. I expect the Representative to stand on the side of peace, legality, and human rights — not endless war.

Demand Accountability

Congress still has the power to stop this war.

It can reassert its constitutional authority. It can pass legislation blocking unauthorized military action. And it can force this administration to pursue diplomacy rather than escalation. But that will only happen if voters demand it.

If you believe the United States must return to the rule of law and the pursuit of peace, take action today. Sign this petition demanding that Congress end this illegal war:

Sign the Petition for No War in Iran

Call your representatives. Share this article. Speak out. Because if the American people do not demand peace, Washington will continue delivering war.

And history will judge every member of Congress who allowed it to happen.