Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
karen sundberg's avatar
karen sundberg
7h

That’s why we don’t vote for democrats who receive their funding from AIPAC or corporations PACs. They are in bed w those who paid for their election instead of for the people

This is why we need to get rid of Schumer & Jeffries. They accepted funds from corporations & Israel. They don’t support their constituents or us.

Reply
Share
Francesca Cee's avatar
Francesca Cee
7h

Well Cuellar held up his end of the bargain. Sold out the whole country (and world) for a pardon. Disgusting. I hope every single one of them gets primaried.

Reply
Share
54 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Qasim Rashid, Esq. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture