Johan
4h

This is exactly the kind of clarity we need right now.

You’ve named the pattern with precision: when legal ignorance is fused with religious nationalism and weaponized against marginalized communities, it’s not just prejudice, it’s proto-fascism. I’ve written before about how dehumanization is often disguised as moral concern. This becomes a pretext for exclusion. “Defend America” becomes a license to erase constitutional protections. And once someone convinces themselves that the person stumping them is “sub-human,” they no longer need evidence…only ego.

Your framing of due process as the line between democracy and despotism is spot on. That line is being tested daily. And the refusal to extend it universally is not a policy oversight, it’s a behavioral strategy.

Thank you for this episode of Collateral Education. It’s not just a rebuttal. It’s a blueprint.

— Johan

Professor of Behavioral Economics and Applied Cognitive Theory

Former Foreign Service Officer

Francesca Cee
4h

I'm sorry you get so much hate. I'm not sure how anyone could be shocked at that group chat. As a white person, I knew this type of thing was going on. I grew up in the thick of it. So much hatred, so many racial slurs. It does kind of jolt me sometimes now to hear things like that just because I've been away from it for so long and only surround myself with good people, but this country's entire foundation is built on racism. Thank you, as always, for your analysis and for sharing the types of things tell you simply for writing truth and being Pakistani and Muslim.

1 reply
