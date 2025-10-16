This week Politico reported leaked texts from young Republicans in New York, replete with the most ghastly comments imaginable. Praises of dictator Adolph Hitler, calls to commit genocide of opponents, glorification of rape, and more.

Here’s the truth. Most any Black or brown person could have told you that this does not surprise us one bit. It also does not surprise us to see VP JD Vance come out in defense of these young racists, claiming in effect, “boys will be boys.” We didn’t need leaked texts to know this racism is mainstream in 2025 America, because the same racists who made those private texts to each other, send us their racist hate unsolicited on the regular.

This week, a self-described Christian, named Chris, reached out, inviting me to “follow Christ.” He then rapidly leaned into his Christian nationalism. What followed was racist and dehumanizing language, targeting me for being Muslim, Pakistani, an immigrant, and apparently also Arab. I was reminded of the sage words often attributed to St. Francis of Assisi who admonished, “Preach the Gospel wherever you go, and when necessary, use words.” It seems Chris never got that memo.

I share this exchange with you, not for sympathy or comfort, but to help you visualize just a snapshot of the reality every underrepresented community in America faces on a daily basis. And as a reminder of the critical need to rise above these culture wars and stand united against the billionaire class wars destroying our nation—indeed billionaires are the only minority actually destroying our nation.

Let’s Address This.

Opening Thoughts

Well over a decade ago I coined the phrase Collateral Education. It’s a principle I apply when engaging in dialogue with people not necessarily committed to an honest exchange of ideas. Arguably, such an exchange is a waste of time. My Collateral Education approach, however, argues that it is not a waste of time given one stipulation—that my dialogue isn’t to convince the person I’m speaking to, but to offer a new perspective to the thousands watching and observing. I may not be able to ever convince the antagonist in front of me, but I absolutely can use that opportunity to create better education and awareness for the countless who see the exchange, and and learn from that exchange.

As you read the exchange below, you’ll notice two things. One, Chris never answers my question about due process. And when he finally attempts to do so, he demonstrates that he doesn’t actually understand what due process is.

Two, once stumped, he resorts to insults, racism, name calling, and dehumanization. These are not the tactics of someone grounded in their principles or in their faith, but that of someone frightened and insecure. They are in fact convincing themselves that since the person leaving them stumped is “sub-human,” their evidence does not matter. This is a strategy for disaster that defines cults, not constructive dialogue.

With that preface, let’s dive in to this episode of Collateral Education. It began with an unsolicited message from Chris. He sent this shortly after I posted a video of me protesting ICE and their denial of due process of law here in Chicago.

I have briefly edited the conversation for brevity, while maintaining the substance.

The Conversation Begins

Chris:

I’m not sure where you immigrated from brother but you obviously have the interest of an agenda. You are supporting something that is NOT a right here. I have lived and worked in more than 13 different countries. I respected their guidelines to be in their country. NO BODY has a RIGHT to be here when the process has been evaded. Now go make a difference where it matters. I only assume you’re from a Muslim country and you know how things work there. If you do not like it here maybe reapply to go back and relinquish your USA citizenship.

The battle you’re fighting is going to lead down a road you don’t want for any free country. My great grandparents built this country but came in the right way. It’s much better you join the righteous side and follow Christ.

Qasim:

Thanks for your note. I have two questions I’m sure you should be able to answer.

How do you know if someone has evaded the law if you don’t afford them due process of law? In this nation we are innocent until proven guilty. So how are you accusing someone of evading the law while denying them due process? If you want me to follow the Bible, then you should also lead by example. The Bible says “Do not mistreat foreigners living in your country, but treat them just as you treat your own citizens. Love foreigners as you love yourselves. I am the Lord your God.” So when do we treat all undocumented people as citizens? Or does that part of the Bible not count?

Chris:

These rules and rights are for US citizens. Period. Bible has absolutely nothing to do with it. My wife is an immigrant but here legally. We made the process in order to receive the rights you speak of.

I am sure your law firm are making a great amount of money. Undocumented simply put is Illegal. In Saudi Arabia where I worked in 2001 was a big process to be there legally. If I entered illegally I would hate to see the outcome. This is truly an argument that doesn’t hold water brother. Borders and Nationalism is not a bad thing.

If you come here without papers there is 1000 dollars to take back where you came from and use the process that you are here to uphold.

Qasim:

You didn’t answer the question. Why are you avoiding it? You brought up Christianity and the Bible not me. But since you admit the Bible is not a guide from which to run our country, my point is made and we can leave that alone.

Please answer question 1. Thanks.

Chris:

Standing in front of ICE facilities does not fix this issue. It only makes you look bad.

Qasim:

You aren’t answering question 1 and now it appears you oppose the First Amendment. Please answer question 1.

Chris:

It’s clear immigration is not a right and if it was anyone could cross the Rio Grande.

You are a lawyer. Rights are for citizens. Be smart — the Kalergi Agenda is what you Marxists want. Did you grow up in a Muslim country? Brother.

Side Bar: His phrase “rights are for citizens” is emblematic of many conservatives, who don’t seem to understand that the 5th Amendment guarantees due process for all people in this country, not just citizens.

Qasim:

Correct. I am a lawyer. Asking you a 4th time now. How do you know someone is evading the law if you do not ensure they get due process of law as our constitution requires? Why won’t you answer this simple question?

Chris:

I have Mexican residency. It doesn’t give me any rights. They have paperwork bro. Are you an NPC?

Qasim:

And I have a pet goldfish. That’s equally irrelevant to the question I asked you. Asking a 5th time now. How do you know someone is evading the law if you do not ensure they get due process of law as our constitution requires? Why won’t you answer this simple question?

Chris:

I lived all over the world and have applied each time to reside in their countries.

Do you understand the English language? Answer for the 5th time. They come in through the border. Same way my wife did from South America.

Qasim:

That’s not what I’m asking.

The Debate Ends and Bigotry Begins

Chris:

Hey Arab do you understand what papers are?

Qasim:

Also I’m not Arab but thanks for further showing your ignorance and racism.

Chris:

Ok Paki

Qasim:

Ahhh more racism. Is this the Christ-like love you were inviting me to earlier?

Chris:

Christ has nothing to do with common sense.

Qasim:

Arab is a nationality. Not a name. Wow — claiming “Christ has nothing to do with common sense” is a remarkable claim. Asking a 6th time now.

How do you know someone is evading the law if you do not ensure they get due process of law as our constitution requires?

Why won’t you answer this simple question?

Chris:

But hey what do you get when you sink 1,000,000 lawyers to the bottom of the Mariana trench?

Qasim:

You get someone who would rather kill 1 million lawyers than answer a simple question.

Chris:

Show papers. You get them when you cross our border fool.

Qasim:

How do you show papers if you deny due process of law?

Go Back Where You Came From

Chris:

So show me the law Mr. Lawman. The next 3 and a half years will prove you wrong. But I am sure you will take advantage of all these poor poor illegal immigrants. I welcome them to go the route my wife did. If not it’s back to Pakistan bro.

Qasim:

Ok so you don’t understand our basic constitution or what due process of law is. Got it. Thanks for confirming your ignorance and racism. Good luck to you. Peace.

Chris:

Look he’s done the right thing. If you know you have entered illegally. You know it. So take the thousand and go back. Look at the UK. Germany. France. Quit acting like a fool. My wife is of color, idiot.

Qasim:

Sad that she’s married to a racist. Good luck to her too.

Chris:

Allahu Akbar.

Qasim:

Agree.

Chris:

That’s how you guys debate. Hope you convert to Christianity. You need it.

Qasim:

If you’re what I would become then no thanks. I don’t need to be a hateful bigot.

Chris:

Now quit spreading lies. Oh you are a Pakistani. But dismiss yourself as a loser in this debate.

Closing Thoughts

This exchange with Chris isn’t unique. It’s emblematic of a growing threat in America—where legal ignorance is weaponized by those who claim moral superiority, and religious extremism is fused with nationalism to justify dehumanization. When someone claims to defend America, yet refuses to uphold the very Constitution that defines it, we are no longer having a policy debate—we are confronting fascism.

Due process is not a luxury. It is the line enshrined in the Fifth Amendment for all people in this country, a line that separates democracy from despotism. The refusal to afford people due process—whether immigrants, Muslims, or any marginalized group—is how democracies fall. Similarly, invoking religion not as a guide for compassion but as a bludgeon to dominate others is how theocratic fascism creeps in through the back door of patriotism. Should either due process or religion and state separation fall, we cease to have a government by, of, and for the people. We instead become a dictatorship or theocracy ruled by murderous morons and their personal egos.

But we fight back—with law, with truth, and with clarity. That’s the purpose of Collateral Education: not to win over the loudest voice in the room, but to empower the silent majority who are watching, questioning, and learning. If this exchange gave you language to challenge bigotry, or clarity on constitutional rights, then it served its purpose. And I hope you’ll help continue to advance that dialogue in your circles.