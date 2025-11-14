Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PW's avatar
PW
1h

And why isn’t anyone tying Trump to the Epstein crimes by his payoff appointment of Alex Acosta once Acosta had gotten Epstein the sweetheart deal? That would go a long way to changing the point of view for people to see underage as taboo.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Deborah J.'s avatar
Deborah J.
23m

It’s all about having as many white babies as possible even if it means children dying in the process. This is what “pro-life” has been all about. IMO

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Qasim Rashid, Esq.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture