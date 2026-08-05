Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Peter Moore's avatar
Peter Moore
4h

Dog whistles for our times: "I can't pronounce his name," "She's unelectable," "That won't play among moderate voters," "He's anti-business," "He's a socialist," "She's weak on crime," "He isn't the kind of guy I'd sit down and have a beer with," "He watches soccer for godsakes!"

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Fran's avatar
Fran
4h

Excellent news! Dr. Abdul El-Sayed is a true patriotic who wants to serve the needs of the people of Michigan. God's speed be his! 🙏🏻

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