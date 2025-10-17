Right now, the Trump administration is threatening to destroy one of the most successful conservation protections in U.S. history—the Roadless Rule. And unless we act quickly, millions of acres of pristine public forest will be sold off due to greed, corruption, and short-sighted political games.

Chances are you’ve never heard of the Roadless Rule, but it impacts you more than you might realize. It certainly caught me by surprise. But let me back up for a moment.

When I talk about climate justice, I’m not talking about an abstract idea—I’m talking about this. I’m talking about the water we drink, the air we breathe, the forests that sustain life. Here’s what’s at stake, and how we fight back with meaningful action. Let’s Address This.

What Is The Roadless Rule?

Since 2001, the Roadless Rule has protected 45 million acres of America’s wildest public lands. This means old-growth forests that absorb carbon, watersheds that provide clean drinking water to more than 60 million people, and ecosystems that sustain wildlife from grizzly bears to salmon. These lands are our last great defense against runaway climate catastrophe. They are what truly make America great.

And the Roadless Rule protects them from development. That Roadless Rule is now under attack, and we need to act fast.

The Trump regime’s latest move would obliterate these protections, paving the way for massive clear-cutting, new industrial roads, and the destruction of critical habitat. Even now, the U.S. Forest Service already maintains a 380,000-mile road system. For perspective, that is twice the length of the entire U.S. highway system. They can’t afford to maintain it because the backlog for repairs already runs into the billions. And to be sure, it’s taxpayers—not corporations—who will foot that bill.

Those seeking to abolish the Roadless Rule claim this is about “forest management.” To be clear, that is a lie. In reality, this is about corporate profit. It’s about handing over our public lands to logging conglomerates and extractive industries who see our planet only as a resource to be extracted, not as a home for billions of people and trillions of animals. But there’s good news — we’re not powerless.

And that’s because of Earthjustice.

How We Protect The Roadless Rule

For over five decades, Earthjustice has been the legal backbone of the environmental movement. They don’t just protest — they litigate. They don’t just raise awareness — they win. In 25 years, Earthjustice has never lost a single case defending the Roadless Rule to either the Timber industry or a presidential administration. Not one. Their lawyers have gone toe-to-toe with corporate lobbyists and the federal government to battle corruption — and they’ve come out victorious! over 10 times.

That track record matters. Because this fight isn’t just about trees — it’s about justice. The fight to defend our forests is inseparable from the fight against the climate crisis, and against the systems of power that keep sacrificing working people for corporate gain. Earthjustice understands that better than anyone.

Here’s the reality: our government may be compromised, but our collective power is not. And as long as we can tap into our collective power, we have hope and history on our side. Right now, we need to put that hope, history, and power to work by funding the people who get the job done.

So here’s my call to action: donate to Earthjustice today. Help them defend the forests that defend us. Help them fight in court, where the future of climate justice will be won or lost. No amount is too small because every dollar is a reflection of a future with cleaner air, water, and land for our children and grandchildren.

Conclusion

I’m a damn good lawyer. And I know great lawyers when I see them. And the lawyers at Earthjustice are the kind of great lawyers you want when you’re fighting for your very survival. The fight for the survival of the Roadless Rule is not just a fight for trees — it’s a fight for truth, justice, and our very survival itself. These 45 million acres of protected wilderness are not abstractions; they are the lungs of our planet, the arteries of our water systems, and the living memory of who we are as a nation. They are sacred.

For over fifty years, Earthjustice has been where hope meets discipline. When corporate lobbyists flood Capitol Hill, Earthjustice walks into federal court armed with the law—and wins. When politicians cave to industry donors, Earthjustice defends the people, the wildlife, and the ecosystems they endanger. Their track record shows that they can be successful in this fight and with our support, they can keep on fighting!

Let me repeat, Earthjustice has never lost a single Roadless Rule case when going against both the Timber industry and the Trump Administration.

So this is the moment to act to keep that winning streak alive. Because when we invest in Earthjustice, we invest in life itself—in clean air, clean water, thriving forests, and the unshakable belief that justice can still prevail over greed.