Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Jodi Yaccino
Aug 17

💯Great article that tells it exactly as it is! We have to keep fighting the good fight till everyone truly is treated with equal rights, dignity, and respect!

June M Grifo
Aug 17

I am a 93year old white woman and I have known the truth of what you are saying, since in my 30's I was helped to expand my consciousness with the help of a Monk, Thomas Merton. I am afraid there were never enough of us to make a difference but at least I and my children have never stopped fighting for the justice required.

1 reply by Qasim Rashid, Esq.
