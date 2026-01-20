Gavin Newsom is the Democratic Governor of California and leading the very early polls as the 2028 Democratic Nominee for President.

Ben Shapiro is a right wing propagandist funded by billionaires with tens of millions of social media followers.

Last week they sat down to discuss, among many topics, Israel’s genocide in Gaza. Or rather, spread disinformation on why there is no genocide, and allege it is actually antisemitic to claim that Israel is committing genocide. The entire conversation is an abject disaster for those committed to truth and human rights. As Shapiro repeats right-wing disinformation and dismisses overwhelming legal and human rights evidence, Newsom does not challenge the lies. Instead, he tragically reinforces them.

In this episode, I bring the receipts as a human rights lawyer to debunk their grotesque propaganda campaign in real time. I arm you with the knowledge and facts to recognize this disinformation for what it is, rebuke it with verifiable facts from global scholars, and implore everyone watching to embrace the need for justice above partisanship and politics. Let’s Address This.

Closing Thoughts

As of this publication, the Newsom/Shaprio interview already has well past 300,000 views. Meanwhile, corporate media continues to let such dangerous disinformation go unchallenged. As a human rights lawyer, my standard remains justice above all else. Therefore, you have my promise to tackle it head on and rebuke it in its totality.

In this episode, I fact checked their false claims while citing international law, human rights leaders and organizations, and documented evidence from Gaza. This moment is not just about Ben Shapiro’s lies. It is about who enables them. When Democrats with national platforms echo or excuse right-wing disinformation, they become complicit in the resulting harm. The fact remains that our country will not survive unless the Democratic Party becomes an actual opposition party to the fascism enacted by Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans.

This interview is another classic example of just how much danger we’re in—and my rebuke is one example of how we stop and counter that danger. We must continue to speak truth to power, actually call balls and strikes, and demand justice and accountability no matter who is in office, no matter what party, and no matter whether they wear a red hat or a blue hat.

Thank you for tuning. Be sure to follow Let’s Address This on YouTube for more long form video content, deeper analysis on human rights issues, and guest interviews with members of Congress, scholars, and national thought leaders.