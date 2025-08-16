Call To Action

Friends—we need better tools to ensure the media we consume is reliable and accurate. So, I’m inviting you to review the Ground News website and app. Here’s why: Ground News identifies media bias, documents billionaire funded media, and ensures the news we consume is factually accurate and ethically sourced.

Click below and check it out for yourself. This is also an exclusive link to get 40% off—making it just $5/month.

Get 40% Off Ground News

Ground News is an investment I’ve made personally and it is worth every penny.

How do we know which media outlet we can trust?

This Week’s Articles & Updates

Dad Joke of the Week

True story. This week we found a dead mouse in the house and my 9-year-old asked if its family would pray for its deceased relative in the Mousejid. 😅 #DadJokes

(Masjid is Arabic for Mosque)