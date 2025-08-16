Critical Recap: Let's Address This
This week in review, boosting a critical call to action, plus a new Dad Joke
Call To Action
Friends—we need better tools to ensure the media we consume is reliable and accurate. So, I’m inviting you to review the Ground News website and app. Here’s why: Ground News identifies media bias, documents billionaire funded media, and ensures the news we consume is factually accurate and ethically sourced.
Click below and check it out for yourself. This is also an exclusive link to get 40% off—making it just $5/month.
Ground News is an investment I’ve made personally and it is worth every penny.
This Week’s Articles & Updates
Israel Murders Journalist Anas Al-Sharif & the Entire Al Jazeera Crew
UPDATE: Texas Dems Face Arrest Threats for Defending Democracy
Dad Joke of the Week
True story. This week we found a dead mouse in the house and my 9-year-old asked if its family would pray for its deceased relative in the Mousejid. 😅 #DadJokes
(Masjid is Arabic for Mosque)
BEFORE YOU GO! I am doing everything in my power to stave off fascism & I cannot do it alone. Subscribe and join our community of 144,000+ activists.
love the story of your daughter and the mouse....thank you for sharing - out of the mouths of babes so much can be learned about whole of life empathy
- ground news is terrific - and Poynter offered a free class in how to research and fact-find as many sites and resources for journalists have been removed (backside Google check for journalists has been removed recently as one example...and noticing shifts in Snopes less often able to declare stories true or false....waiting for verification)
I started using Ground News earlier this year.... It's not perfect, but it's a hell of a lot easier than tracking all of the down on my own (which is essentially what I've been doing "since Internet"...)
Highly recommend it!