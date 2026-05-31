Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Elizabeth Boerstling's avatar
Elizabeth Boerstling
8h

You show a real understanding of the issues and can effectively explain them. Well done, as always.

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Crystal S's avatar
Crystal S
8h

Great article 😁Mamdani is truly an exceptional leader and for once we all have someone who’s work we can admire and follow. I’m thankful for your clear, honest and informative writing. Corporate media has let us all down but as long as intelligent humanitarians like yourself have a voice, we will all be heard and remain aware of what’s at stake. Thank you

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