Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Mike Hammer
3h

Long overdue

Francesca Cee
3h

Thank you so much for this. I've seen comments here and there about how blue states should hold back taxes from the federal government, but I didn't think it was possible or legal. I'm glad to know that it is, and thank you for listing some of the precedents. It didn't click in my brain that all your examples are tied to soft secession until I read this. Very informative. We should start movements in blue states calling for this. It's the only way to protect us. I just hope Pritzger doesn't lose the election to a republican.

1 reply by Qasim Rashid, Esq.
