There is a reason every authoritarian movement in history has targeted the press first: if you can control the narrative, you can control the people. And right now, billionaires are buying up America’s media landscape at a pace we have never seen before. This isn’t about “innovation,” “efficiency,” or “saving journalism.” It is about power—raw, concentrated power—over the flow of information that shapes our politics, our understanding of the world, and our democratic future. Let’s Address This.

Credit: Democracy Labs

Consider what has already happened to date.

A billionaire owns The Washington Post.

A billionaire owns The New York Post.

A billionaire owns the Wall Street Journal.

A billionaire owns The Los Angeles Times.

A billionaire owns Meta—Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp—the largest information distributors on Earth.

A billionaire owns Twitter/X—where political narratives now rise or fall by the algorithmic whim of one man.

And now, billionaire Larry Ellison—one of the richest people alive—has bought Paramount, giving him control of CBS. He is now openly trying to buy Warner Bros. as well.

This is not normal. This is not benign. This is not safe.

Follow the Money—and the Motives

Ellison’s attempted takeover of Warner Bros. should set off alarms for anyone who cares about democracy. Paramount’s financing for the bid includes Jared Kushner’s investment firm and significant Middle Eastern funds, likely tied to the Saudi government. We must ask the only reasonable question: Why is the Saudi government interested in acquiring influence over American media?

We don’t actually need an answer, because whatever the answer is, it isn’t for something that is in the interest of the American people. And that’s enough to tell us it’s a bad idea. Saudi leadership has a clear documented history of targeting journalists—including the assassination and dismemberment of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. To allow foreign autocratic governments and U.S. billionaires to jointly influence domestic narratives is not a small matter.

Meanwhile, despite laying off 2,000 workers and claiming financial instability, Paramount now has more than $100 billion in “available cash” to build a monopoly capable of swallowing competing networks whole. Ask yourself: in what world does a company that claims it cannot afford workers suddenly conjure $100 billion to consolidate power?

The answer is simple: this was never about protecting journalism. This is about capturing the public square. Billionaires did not accumulate extreme wealth through a generosity of spirit toward working people. They became billionaires by extracting value, suppressing wages, avoiding taxation, influencing regulation, and ensuring the system works for them—and not for you.

Handing them control of our media gives them something far more valuable than money: the ability to shape public perception, rewrite reality, steer elections, silence critics, and normalize their political and economic agendas.

Because if they control what you hear, they can control what you believe. And if they control what you believe, they can control how you vote, or whether we get the right to vote. That is the endgame. And it is critical we work that much harder to stay informed.

So How Do We Stay Informed?

I welcome the 155,000+ remarkable people who have subscribed to Let's Address This. Our articles are being read by more than 2 million people monthly, and our platform continues to grow.

Conclusion

Billionaires keep buying media outlets, and it’s skewing the reliability and accuracy of the information we receive. This is why I take the time to fact check everything I research and write, and why I’m grateful to each of you for subscribing and supporting my advocacy. The fact that more than 2 million people read Let’s Address This every month is mindblowing, and something I deeply cherish.

My goal is for us to take control of what’s happening in our country and world, and that starts by ensuring we have accurate information. Your investment in independent media and in tools like Ground News help us all become better empowered to understand the world around us. We need not be hopeless, we need to channel our rage into action. Let’s get to work.