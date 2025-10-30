Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

poonam pari
3h

Qasim, I just wanted to say that I am disgusted by anti-Muslim hate and Islamophobia

I am disgusted by both corporate democrats and the Republican Party

I hope that Mamdani wins, though.. he’s got my full support ♥️

Andrea Brecker
3h

This is the comment I added to the NYT in response to an article about generational changes among Jews about Israel.

I am of the generation that grew up among survivors of the Holocaust and the celebration of Israel. Having learned more about the history of Israel's establishment and subsequent leadership, as well as understanding the positive message from the sages that created the Old Testament, I think it is essential to separate warranted criticism from antisemitism.

I am disturbed by the campaigning for NYC mayor, in which one nominee has used fear to create the risk of increasing antisemitism to sway voters. That Jews who have, even to a minimal degree, accepted fear of a Muslim as NYC Mayor, have IMO, disregarded the teachings of the Old Testament. There is no passage that I am aware of that beseeches us to hate and mistrust "the other."

It is disappointing that Jews do not recognize efforts to demonize Muslims as following the same playbook as has been done to Jews. I voted for Mamdani for NYC Mayor, not for a place in Israel's government. A path that allows for all who live in Israel to be safe and have full and equal rights is what I believe will allow Israel to thrive.

