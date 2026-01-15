Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
joAn's avatar
joAn
14m

Thank you, Qasim, for this interview! I am so proud of Pramila... an amazing Democracy star from our State. Please keep following the progress of her committee's work. It is not well reported elsewhere.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Qasim Rashid, Esq.
Celeste Myslewski's avatar
Celeste Myslewski
1h

This is all such important information, Qasim. As with many of us, I have only a certain amount of money to work with. Yours is the only independent journalism I pay-support. The reason--you are an extraordinary person of outstanding character, and I mean that sincerely. I truly trust and value your observations. We all definitely NEED you now.

Thanks for being here.

Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Qasim Rashid, Esq. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture