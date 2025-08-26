A MAGA candidate for Congress is going viral on social media this week because of her provocative act of taking a flame thrower to the Qur’an. As I’ve long warned, anti-Muslim and Islamophobic bigotry remains a widely acceptable form of hate in American politics.

Whether it’s Donald Trump enacting a “Muslim ban” or Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand accusing Zohran Mamdani of calling for “global jihad,” such hate is sadly bipartisan. Therefore, don’t expect politicians to go out of their way to condemn this overt act of hate and bigotry either. This is just one reason why I’m taking time out to ensure I address and rebuke this hate for what it is—unacceptable, unfitting of someone running for public office, and un-American. Let’s Address This.

Below is my video response, point by point, piece by piece. And to top it off, I believe the only thing that might enrage this Islamophobe more than having her hateful views debunked, is the knowledge that her hate has ignited a curiosity in more people to read the Qur’an for themselves. Not from an evangelical point of view, but from a perspective of expanding our horizons of knowledge and understanding. As such, I’ve linked a free e-copy of the Qur’an below. But first, here is my rebuttal to her hate. (Warning, her vulgar acts are supplemented by her vulgar language).

To restate once more, the beauty of this country is that we separate religion and state, protect universal freedom of conscience, and reject theocratic rule. These are all, by the way, hallmarks of Islamic governance. Perhaps it is poetic justice, but it was Prophet Muhammad (sa) himself who established the world’s first known secular Constitution in the Charter of Medina. A constitution which established separation of religion and state, championed equality of all people, specifically condemned antisemitism, and called for unity against injustice and war.

For those interested, I launched a platform titled Islam Today specifically to address and debunk disinformation and hate about Islam and American Muslims. Like this platform, it is free to subscribe to with no paywall whatsoever. And if anyone would like to become a paying subscriber, they are most welcome to do so as well.

Subscribe to Islam Today

Finally, below are links to the Holy Qur’an with English translation, as well as a link to a helpful study guide on the Holy Qur’an.

Download the Holy Quran

Read the Qur'an Online

Read/Download Qur'an Study Guide

Read the Qur'an in 100+ languages

Happy reading, and remember, America is great not because it is a religious or irreligious nation—but because it protects the right of every resident to choose for themselves without government or societal oppression.

Let us continue to stand united to protect that foundational human right for all people.