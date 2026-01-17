This week, the House passed H.R. 7006. While framed as a standard appropriations measure, it advances core elements of Donald Trump’s extremist agenda—especially on abortion, public health, and foreign policy. Worst of all, 153 Democrats joined Republicans to pass it. The House passed H.R. 7006 in the same week the Senate rejected extending Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidy support—setting millions up for higher premiums. Meanwhile, this bill offers no material relief for working families while entrenching ideological restrictions and harmful priorities. In this article I list four of the most devastating components of the bill, I link to the Democrats who joined Republicans in voting for it, and I share a simple script you can use to call your member of Congress to demand accountability.

And as a bonus, if you’re in Illinois, I list the specific primary candidates running against the Democrats who voted for this. Let’s Address This.

1. Abortion Restrictions

H.R. 7006 imposes sweeping abortion funding bans across federal programs and the District of Columbia. Section 613 prohibits any funds in the Act from being used to pay for abortions or the administrative expenses of any Federal Employees Health Benefits Program (FEHBP) plan that covers abortion. In essence, this is a repeat of the similarly legislated Hyde and Helms amendments. The bill further reinforces that nothing in the section should be construed to require abortion coverage, cementing an anti-choice baseline for federal health benefits rather than protecting access.

The bill also restricts abortion funding in Washington, D.C., by barring the District government from expending funds for abortion except in narrow exceptions—life endangerment, rape, or incest (Sec. 810). In foreign assistance, the bill includes a separate prohibition stating that funds made available for part I of the Foreign Assistance Act may not be used to pay for abortions “as a method of family planning” or to “motivate or coerce” anyone to practice abortions (Sec. 7018). Taken together, these provisions operate as a broad, values-driven set of restrictions that constrain care domestically and internationally—and continue to dismantle public health.

Finally, H.R. 7006 signals congressional intent to weaken contraceptive access by prioritizing refusal rights over patient coverage. Section 808 addresses contraceptive coverage legislation in the District of Columbia and states it is Congress’s intent that any such legislation include a “conscience clause” providing exceptions based on religious beliefs and moral convictions. In practice, this frames contraception not as essential healthcare, but as an arena for carve-outs—creating predictable barriers for patients who rely on insurance coverage to access reproductive health services.

This is important because study after study shows that denying access to contraceptives increases unwanted pregnancies, increases abortion rates (which this regime claims to oppose), and risks increasing poverty rates. The very basic idea that people should have control over their own reproductive care is alien to this regime.

2. $3.3B to Israel As It Perpetuates Genocide

The bill guarantees at least $3.3 billion in Foreign Military Financing grants for Israel, and it fast-tracks disbursement by requiring that the assistance be distributed within 30 days of enactment. This, even as Israel continues to commit genocide in Gaza, has killed more than 400 Palestinians since the alleged “ceasefire” took hold, continues to block vital aid from entering into Gaza, and according to reports, has broken the ceasefire nearly 1000 times.

The bill further authorizes the use of these funds—at Israel’s request—for “advanced weapons systems,” including at least $250.3 million for procurement in Israel of defense articles and defense services, including research and development.

AIPAC was thrilled at the Israeli government receiving $3.3B in U.S. Tax dollars to perpetuate the genocide of Palestinians

HR 7006 reflects a clear priority: substantial, expedited military financing. The bill is not vague about this—it locks in a floor, accelerates delivery, and explicitly orients a significant portion toward advanced weapons capabilities. All at the sole discretion of an Israeli Prime Minister who is facing ICC charges on war crimes and genocide.

3. Crush Palestinian Autonomy

After giving the Israeli government billions more in funding to perpetuate genocide, H.R. 7006 then contains a categorical restriction related to Palestinian statehood. Section 7037 states that none of the funds appropriated under Titles III through VI of the Act may be provided to “support a Palestinian state.” This is not a nuanced condition or a diplomatic lever; it is a blanket limitation on a wide swath of appropriated funds within the Act. It defers any decision on Statehood to the US Secretary of State, not to the Palestinian people. This is modern day colonial and imperialist mindset, and sadly it has overwhelming bipartisan support.

This matters because appropriations are policy. When Congress writes prohibitions like this into a funding bill, it is not simply “neutral budgeting”—it is using fiscal authority to constrain the range of U.S.-supported pathways for Palestinian political self-determination.

4. No Accountability for Lack of Healthcare

One of the most revealing facts about H.R. 7006 is what it does not do: it does not meaningfully address Americans’ access to affordable healthcare. Based on my review, the term “health care” appears only once in the 482-page bill, and that lone reference is tied to abortion restrictions in foreign assistance—not to expanding coverage, lowering costs, protecting patients, or stabilizing premiums for families at home.

That absence becomes even more glaring in context: this bill moved the same week the Senate rejected extending ACA subsidy support—meaning millions are now staring down higher premiums and greater instability in their household budgets. The House had an opportunity to meet a basic governing test—help people afford to see a doctor—and instead passed an appropriations bill that largely treats healthcare as a vehicle for ideological restriction, not a public necessity.

The Dems who voted for this monstrosity

Here you will find the names of the 153 Democrats who voted YEA on H.R. 7006.

Some will be upset at me for criticizing Democrats. But here’s the thing—I’ve learned that the modern Republican party is merely an extension of Trump, an avowed fascist. I do not expect decency or courage from fascists. But I do expect integrity and courage from the Democratic politicians we’ve elected to fight fascism. And I demand accountability for those who fail in that critical purpose.

Voting is a choice—and on H.R. 7006, every “yes” vote endorsed the bill as written: abortion funding bans, contraceptive carve-out signaling, expedited military financing for Israel, and a blanket limitation on support for Palestinian statehood, while offering no serious answer to the healthcare affordability crisis at home.

Democrats cannot brand themselves as defenders of bodily autonomy while backing federal abortion funding restrictions. They cannot claim to champion public health while advancing conscience carve-out architecture that predictably obstructs contraceptive coverage. And they cannot posture as champions of human rights while rubber-stamping fast-tracked military financing and legislative constraints on Palestinian self-determination—especially as families in their own districts struggle to afford care.

The IL Dems who voted ‘Yea’ and their primary opponents

If you’re in Illinois, here are the members who voted “yea”—and what’s next:

Rep. Nikki Budzinski — voted Yea . Primary challenger: Dylan Blaha.

Rep. Danny Davis — voted Yea . Status: retiring.

Rep. Bill Foster — voted Yea . Challenger: none listed.

Rep. Mike Quigley — voted Yea . Status: not running for reelection.

Rep. Jan Schakowsky — voted Yea . Status: retiring.

Rep. Brad Schneider — voted Yea . Primary challenger: Morgan Coghill.

Rep. Eric Sorensen — voted Yea . Challenger: none listed.

Rep. Lauren Underwood — voted Yea. Challenger: none listed.

I have met Dylan Blaha and Morgan Coghill personally, and can attest that they are excellent candidates, funded by working people, and aligned on the human rights values we all cherish. I encourage you to vote for them and support them. I also ask everyone to take just five minutes to call the U.S. House Switchboard at 202-225-3121, ask for your Rep, and use the following script to guide your conversation.

Script to call them

Hello, my name is [NAME] and I live in [CITY]. I’m calling because Representative [NAME] voted yes on H.R. 7006. This bill includes explicit abortion funding restrictions, signals support for contraceptive “conscience clause” carve-outs, fast-tracks at least $3.3 billion in military financing for Israel, and blocks funds from supporting a Palestinian state—while doing essentially nothing to address healthcare affordability for Americans. I want the Representative to explain why they voted for these restrictions and priorities—and what specific actions they will take now to protect reproductive freedom, expand contraceptive coverage, and actually lower healthcare costs for families in our district. I am asking for a written response. And I demand they stop supporting the Trump agenda, because we will remember this at the ballot box. Thank you.

Conclusion

H.R. 7006 is a case study in warped priorities: restrict abortion, carve out contraceptive coverage, accelerate billions for weapons and genocide, legislate against Palestinian statehood—and leave Americans to fend for themselves on skyrocketing healthcare costs. It is simply devastating that in this urgent hour, as a fascist is literally dismantling our democracy, 153 Democrats decided it is a good idea to vote for this destructive piece of legislation that advances the Trump agenda. We must demand better, because this status quote is unacceptable and indefensible.

If your member of Congress voted for this bill, they do not get to pretend it was harmless housekeeping. Raise your voice to demand accountability, and support the people funded candidates working hard to replace them in Congress at the next election.