Earlier this week I noted how hundreds of paid subscribers cancelled their support of Let’s Address This, many citing my advocacy for Gaza and Palestinian human rights. And I promised that in response, I would double down on my advocacy to end this genocide. Now, YouTube has removed my interview with globally renowned Palestinian-Canadian human rights lawyer Diana Buttu. And guess what? We’re doubling down. Let’s Address This.

It is worth noting that YouTube is owned by Google, and Google is one of the companies the United Nations has identified as complicit in Israel’s genocide of Palestinians. Therefore, I am unsurprised that YouTube would remove a hard-hitting interview with one of the world’s leading scholars on Palestine and the horrific apartheid and genocide through which Palestinians have suffered for generations.

My team and I are appealing YouTube’s decision and we hope to restore our account and the interview. In the meantime, we cannot sit idle as the genocide of Palestinians rages on. Here is my full interview with renowned international human rights lawyer Diana Buttu. Please watch, share, and spread widely. And remember to hit subscribe so we can continue to bring these important stories on human rights to the forefront, even as corporate media and mega corporations try to whitewash them into oblivion.