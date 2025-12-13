Your Let's Address This Weekly Recap
All this week's content, with a bonus dad joke
Call To Action
I am grateful to the 155,000+ remarkable people who subscribe to Let’s Address This. Our articles now reach more than 2 million people each month. I take accuracy seriously and rely on tools that help me verify and cross-check every source I cite so the facts you read are backed by real data.
One of the most valuable tools I use is Ground News. It helps cut through media bias by showing who owns a platform, how stories are framed across outlets, and which headlines mislead or distort the truth. It gives you the full picture so you can make informed decisions for yourself.
Use my exclusive link to get 40% off, just $5/month.
This Week’s Articles & Updates
LISTEN: Episode 200 — Psychologically Dismantling White Supremacy
READ: They Knew, They Lied, and We’re Living the Consequences
READ: Hillary Clinton’s Genocide Denial and the Crisis of Moral Credibility in American Politics
GUEST POST: Politicians, Power, and the People of Missouri
From Islam Today, my platform that answers your questions on Islam and builds interfaith bridges of dialogue:
Dad Joke of the Week
As we prep to wrap up 2025, I would be honored to have your support as a free or paid subscriber (if in your budget). Join us with your email below.
Appreciate the roundup. The consistency matters right now. Connecting the dots week after week without losing the receipts or the humanity isn’t easy, and it shows. Also… staying for the dad joke is now part of my civic duty.