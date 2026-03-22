Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Johan's avatar
Johan
7h

Will do!

Support Qasim, not that junk that is becoming State TV —here’s a nice name for it: rUsSiA Today

What a mess that must be stopped.

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1 reply by Qasim Rashid, Esq.
Julie's avatar
Julie
7h

Thank you for all you do Qasim Peace to you

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2 replies by Qasim Rashid, Esq. and others
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