I launched Let’s Address This with Qasim Rashid to ensure my readers had timely, critical, and accurate information on the human rights issues that impact us all.

As we near our 175K subscribers, here’s a snapshot of why you subscribed:

My Three Calls To Action

Therefore, here are my 3 calls to action—I hope you choose to complete at least 1 of them. Your support has gotten us this far, and your support will elevate Let’s Address This to the next level.

Jump in. Become a paid subscriber for 1 cup of coffee $6/month, or $50/year. Grow our community. Gift a subscription to a friend or loved one. Give a gift subscription Maximize our reach. Share this post on your social media, in your family group chat, or simply like and comment. Engage and help boost its visibility. Share

A Final Word

Donald Trump’s FCC is aggressively consolidating national media into State TV. A new merger gives one company control of 80% of TV households. Corporate media has already kissed his ring, and will not have the courage or integrity to convey accurate info. My mission remains clear and firm—uphold absolute justice and human rights in all I do and advocate, and do so without billionaire support.

Instead, I will continue to build with the people, by the people, and for the people. This is why I seek and want your support. Every dollar we spend is a vote for the kind of future we want. Help me build a future more committed to justice and universal human rights. Subscribe, share, and let’s remain relentless in our mission for a more perfect Union.

Thank you for your trust.❤️

Sincerely,

Qasim