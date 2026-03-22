Why Your Support Matters To Me
My sincere ask of you to complete one, two, or all three calls to action I list here (but hopefully at least one call to action)
I launched Let’s Address This with Qasim Rashid to ensure my readers had timely, critical, and accurate information on the human rights issues that impact us all.
As we near our 175K subscribers, here’s a snapshot of why you subscribed:
My Three Calls To Action
Therefore, here are my 3 calls to action—I hope you choose to complete at least 1 of them. Your support has gotten us this far, and your support will elevate Let’s Address This to the next level.
Jump in. Become a paid subscriber for 1 cup of coffee $6/month, or $50/year.
Grow our community. Gift a subscription to a friend or loved one.
Maximize our reach. Share this post on your social media, in your family group chat, or simply like and comment. Engage and help boost its visibility.
A Final Word
Donald Trump’s FCC is aggressively consolidating national media into State TV. A new merger gives one company control of 80% of TV households. Corporate media has already kissed his ring, and will not have the courage or integrity to convey accurate info. My mission remains clear and firm—uphold absolute justice and human rights in all I do and advocate, and do so without billionaire support.
Instead, I will continue to build with the people, by the people, and for the people. This is why I seek and want your support. Every dollar we spend is a vote for the kind of future we want. Help me build a future more committed to justice and universal human rights. Subscribe, share, and let’s remain relentless in our mission for a more perfect Union.
Thank you for your trust.❤️
Sincerely,
Qasim
Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid is a reader-supported publication. Click below to subscribe at $6/mo or $50/year.
Will do!
Support Qasim, not that junk that is becoming State TV —here’s a nice name for it: rUsSiA Today
What a mess that must be stopped.
Thank you for all you do Qasim Peace to you