Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sally Manshardt's avatar
Sally Manshardt
3h

My sweatshirt arrived and I will proudly be wearing it to the No Kings Rally in Madison Wisconsin! I so appreciate all you do for so many! My heart breaks because of the vile threats you receive! So many many of us are so grateful for being able to trust you!!! 💖☮️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Qasim Rashid, Esq.
Deborah L Steinmetz's avatar
Deborah L Steinmetz
37m

I posted to Facebook, as asked. So nice to see Ayesha with you! At 75 years old, I have organized and will lead, with my team, a NO KINGS 2 protest in my hometown next Saturday. We had 700 for NO KINGS 1 in June, and are expecting even more this week. I truly appreciate your activism for Palestine, against our current fascist regime, including ICE.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Qasim Rashid, Esq.
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Qasim Rashid, Esq.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture