I launched Let’s Address This with Qasim Rashid 18 months ago to ensure my readers had timely, critical, and accurate information on the human rights issues that impact us all. In that time we have published 600 articles, more than 100 podcasts, interviewed members of Congress, Olympians, international human rights lawyers, raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for charities, people funded candidates for public office, and hundreds of thousands of signatures for petitions for noble causes.

You made all that possible! I am indebted to you! Likewise, we’re just getting started.

As we surpass 150K subscribers, here’s a snapshot of why you subscribed:

I wish I could share each of the literally thousands more messages like the ones above I receive from you. You drown out the hate and violent threats, and remind me that there are more of us committed to justice, than those who would try to rip us apart. ❤️

Therefore, here are my 3 calls to action—I hope you choose to complete at least 1 of them.

My Three Calls To Action

Your support has gotten us this far, and your support will elevate Let’s Address This to the next level, especially as Trump increases his violence towards our neighbors.

Jump in. Become a paid subscriber at a cup of coffee ($6) a month or $50 a year. We will never have a paywall. Those who have the ability to afford a subscription help ensure those who don’t have the means get the same access as everyone. Grow our community. The most powerful reason anyone subscribes is because a trusted person referred them. Gift a subscription to a friend or family member. Give a gift subscription Maximize our reach. Share this post on your social media, in your family group chat, or simply like and comment. Engage and help boost its visibility. Share

A Final Word

It’s important to me that you see what I see. This year I have had to face:

A chief judge in Florida try to strip me of my law license because I dared criticize a Florida court ruling that denied due process to a U.S. Citizen.

A coordinated harassment and death threat campaign from the Canary Mission, a secretive billionaire funded org that doxxes those who are critical of the Israeli government’s human rights violations.

The Atlantic, one of America’s oldest legacy media outlets, ran a hit piece on me for my insistence on unapologetically upholding universal human rights.

Near daily death threats, harassment, and racial slurs for speaking up against Trump’s fascism.

In response to the above attempts to intimidate and silence me, I have:

Fought back against the Florida chief judge, spending months of time, immense stress, $10,000 out of my own pocket to win my case—and we won.

Continued to elevate my advocacy for justice for Palestine, and refuse to relent to attempts to intimidate and doxx me.

Rebuked The Atlantic with a now viral piece that has earned near universal praise.

Reported the death threats to the FBI, and remain unapologetic on my advocacy.

Meanwhile, as ICE fascists attack our communities, I continue to stand in solidarity with our neighbors by exercising my First Amendment right to protest tyranny. And your support has made all of the above possible. I cannot emphasize enough how, without each of you supporting me, this work would be near impossible.

Ayesha and I at a rally to protest ICE fascism, and proudly standing with our neighbors against ICE attacks on our communities.

Therefore, above all, my mission remains clear and firm—uphold absolute justice and human rights in all I do and advocate, and do so without billionaire support. Instead, do so with the people, by the people, and for the people. This is why I seek and want your support. Every dollar we spend is a vote for the kind of future we want. Help me continue to build a future more committed to justice and universal human rights for all people in this country. Subscribe, share, and let’s remain relentless in our mission for a more perfect Union.

Thank you for your trust.❤️

Sincerely,

Qasim