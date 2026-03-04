My article yesterday was on the dangers of Christian nationalism, and how it has infiltrated our military—particularly in its demonization of Muslims. I added that “This language sounds indistinguishable from religious extremists in Afghanistan or Daesh citing God to justify their attacks on civilians."

In response, I received anti-Muslim hate—not from opponents—but from paid subscribers. I cancelled their subscription and refunded their investment. Here’s the critical message I need to share with all of my readers. Let’s Address This

The Hateful Comment

In response to my article condemning religious extremism, a paid subscriber responded with this frankly unhinged comment, espousing religious ignorance:

Let me be clear—I have no problem if someone has a different faith than me, or no faith at all. As a human rights lawyer (and frankly, as an observant Muslim) my morals and ethics oblige me to champion universal freedom of conscience for all people, without exception. I also have no problem if people don’t like religion, period, and believe it is a system of control. People are entitled to their opinions and their lived experiences. My problem stems from his final comment, comparing a self-described fascist and court adjudicated rapist like Donald Trump to Islam’s Founder, the Prophet Muhammad (sa). It is this type of ignorant and false rhetoric that leads to hate and bigotry. One reason I launched my platform Islam Today is specifically to counter such hate. Prophet Muhammad (sa) is revered by billions of Muslims and non-Muslims alike for his relentless pursuit of truth, justice, and universal human rights. To compare him to Donald Trump—on an article warning of the dangers of ignorance, no less—is simply indefensible. I responded accordingly.

My Response

Here’s the bottom line, folks. I don’t have a paywall on my writing and research for a reason. I believe human rights education and insight should be accessible to all, not exclusive to those who can afford to pay for it. Likewise, should someone have the means to invest in my human rights advocacy, that does not give them the right to espouse disinformation or bigotry. In the past I have cancelled and refunded a paid subscriber for spewing antisemitic bile in the comments section of an article. My standard remains firm—we build this platform based on mutual respect and humanity. I do not expect every person to agree with me. In fact, disagreement is often a blessing. I do expect humanity and decency in the words we use and how we speak to one another. That is a non-negotiable.

Receipts

I censored his email address because I have no desire for anyone to contact or harass him for any reason—please do not. That would be disruptive and counterproductive.

My Ask of You

If you’ve read this far, then you understand what this platform is about.

It is not about winning arguments. It is about defending our shared humanity.

The entire point of Let’s Address This is to create a space where we elevate understanding instead of fueling ignorance—where we confront injustice with facts, integrity, and compassion rather than respond with the same dehumanization we oppose. Words matter. They can inflame hatred, or they can illuminate truth. They can divide us, or they can help us understand one another.

I choose the latter. I hope you will too.

That means standing firmly against bigotry—whether it targets Muslims, Jews, Christians, Hindus, atheists, or anyone else. It means rejecting the language that reduces people to enemies or caricatures. It means using our voices to build something better: a culture grounded in dignity, accountability, and justice for all people.

This platform exists because thousands of you believe in that mission. You believe that facts still matter. You believe that human rights must be defended. And you believe that compassion is not weakness—it is strength.

So if you share those values, stand with me.

Subscribe. Share this work. Engage thoughtfully. Help grow a community that refuses to normalize hate and instead insists on elevating truth, understanding, and justice.

Together, we can continue building a platform that challenges disinformation, exposes extremism, and advances the simple but radical idea that every human being deserves dignity.

Let’s keep doing that work—together.