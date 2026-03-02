Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carole Langston's avatar
Carole Langston
4h

It will be a miracle if any average Iranian citizens doesn't hate the USA. While most post comment on US casualties, I post about little girls bombed in their school. US soldiers aren't drafted, yet. But an incompetent has put them in harms way in Iran AGAIN. And 🍊 IT has ticketed parties and shows off his new statues. Insidious.

Reply
Share
Amy Harrison's avatar
Amy Harrison
4h

Thank you for clear and useful information and perspectives from people who actually have lived and studied and reported on Iran and its people and can describe the situation without a distorted American lens. I am vehemently anti-military intervention in pretty much all circumstances; as a mother and a teacher, I just can’t get past the horror of killing little girls in their school. Those lives were precious and valuable and important and should never have been taken by our cruel and horrible leaders.

Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Qasim Rashid, Esq. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture