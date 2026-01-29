Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Johan
1h

Qasim’s right that corporate media silence isn’t incompetence, it’s a business decision. ABC paid Trump $15 million rather than defend accurate reporting in court. That’s capitulation wearing a settlement agreement.

But here’s the pattern he’s documenting: ICE violated nearly 100 court orders in Minnesota. Judge said it on the record. Where’s the coverage?

Nine people killed by DHS/ICE—-most Black, Asian, Latino. Names you’ve never heard.

That’s not oversight. That’s editorial choice.

Argentina’s dictatorship operated the same way. Disappearances happened in plain sight. Media either complied or got shut down.

International coverage is what finally broke through…Mothers of Plaza de Mayo made it impossible to ignore.

Independent media isn’t replacing corporate outlets.

It’s doing what they refuse to: documenting state violence consistently, creating a record that can’t be memory-holed later. When the institutional press abdicates, this work becomes essential infrastructure.

The audience is already moving. 35 million readers here, similar numbers across independent platforms.

People know corporate media chose access over accountability. They’re finding alternatives.

- Johan

Nancy
35m

corporate media won't come back from this, not in any meaningful way.

