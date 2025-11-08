Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AnaMaria🌸's avatar
AnaMaria🌸
6h

I appreciate that you want us to sign the petition, which I immediately did last week. What I do not appreciate is the fact that with the signing we are placed/forced in the position to have to donate. This not only is and never should be warranted. One thing does not equal another. I still am not aware that my signature was accepted and included. All I know is that once again you are asking for a signature and yet again it comes with a ‘request’ for a donation. If one ignores this request but signs the Petition is one counted?! I refuse to be pressured into donating for whatever reasons and or causes. I hope to receive a reply. Thank you.

Free Palestine

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Qasim Rashid, Esq. and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Qasim Rashid, Esq.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture