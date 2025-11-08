Weekly Recap: Let's Address This
Of the 54,000+ people who read last week’s weekly update, 493 graciously signed the global petition to demand Palestinian statehood and sovereignty. My earnest goal is to have every single reader take just a minute, click below, and sign this critical petition. And if you are active on social media, please share there as well.
Thank you for continuing to raise your voice. We must not lose hope, and instead continue to keep the pressure on to counter and end this horrific genocide.
GUEST POST: Sudan Isn’t A Civil War—It’s An Empire Fueled Genocide
WATCH: The Qasim Rashid Show Episode 195 - Congressman Ro Khanna
READ: Welcome to New “Shariah” York City—Debunking Disinformation
WATCH: Substack Live with Wajahat Ali on Zohran, NYC, & Islamophobia
WATCH: Extremists Attack A Mosque
I appreciate that you want us to sign the petition, which I immediately did last week. What I do not appreciate is the fact that with the signing we are placed/forced in the position to have to donate. This not only is and never should be warranted. One thing does not equal another. I still am not aware that my signature was accepted and included. All I know is that once again you are asking for a signature and yet again it comes with a ‘request’ for a donation. If one ignores this request but signs the Petition is one counted?! I refuse to be pressured into donating for whatever reasons and or causes. I hope to receive a reply. Thank you.
