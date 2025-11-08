Call to Action

Of the 54,000+ people who read last week’s weekly update, 493 graciously signed the global petition to demand Palestinian statehood and sovereignty. My earnest goal is to have every single reader take just a minute, click below, and sign this critical petition. And if you are active on social media, please share there as well.

Sign The Petition Here

Thank you for continuing to raise your voice. We must not lose hope, and instead continue to keep the pressure on to counter and end this horrific genocide.

This Week’s Articles & Updates

Note: Over on my Islam Today platform we had three significant posts

Dad Joke of the Week