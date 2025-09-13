Weekly Recap: Let's Address This
Summarizing a full week in one email, plus our weekly dad joke
A Quick Note
This was a volatile week for a number of reasons, as reflected in my articles below. A gentle reminder to be sure to take the time you need to center yourself, stay healthy, and be human. We are in a long struggle, and we should look for opportunities to lift each other up with compassion and consistency. Let’s dive into this week’s recap.
This Week’s Articles & Updates
A Direct Personal Threat Targeting Me For Speaking Out on Palestine
Graham Platner for US Senate Sent the Best Fundraising Text I’ve Ever Seen
As SCOTUS Approves Racial Profiling—They’ve Always Upheld White Supremacy
Dad Joke of the Week
My friend drank his tea before so much as offering a cup to his wife—typical chaivinist. #DadJokes 😅
This was interesting--I heard a Utah local resident say on a news interview that the shooting suspect wasn't the "person she had hoped for" (being a local boy from a good family, i expect)--who exactly DID she hope for?? I kept shouting at the reporter, "ask her, ask her!"
Since 99.9% of my liquid diet is glorious tea, I ♥ the Dad joke!!
Qasim, thanks for this recap!
and yes, I did laugh at the dad joke (chaivinist!)
it's been a crazy, volatile week..