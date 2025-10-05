Share

A Quick Note

This week I attended my 25-year high school reunion. With that came an opportunity to see the people who made me who I am. The ones I grew up with. The ones I got into trouble with. And the ones I built my hopes and dreams with. Some have sadly departed us. Some couldn’t make the event. Many could, and did, and it was a beautiful night of reflection, joy, sharing past sorrows, envisioning future hopes, and telling and re-telling bad jokes and well intentioned roasting.

Custom cookies made for our 25 year reunion

My classmates are mechanics and mathematicians, medical doctors and physical therapists, judges and lawyers, artists and entrepreneurs, blue collar workers and white collar executives, stand up comics and stay at home parents, and some are still trying to figure it all out. But above all there was an innocence about our gathering. A comfort that you can only experience with those who knew you when you were still learning to tie your shoes in the first grade. That innocence fostered a seemingly innate connection back to our youth. Back to freshman year World History Honors with Mr. Lohrke, back to senior year AP Physics with Mr. Baiar, back Driver’s Ed with Mr. Sumka, where everyone had a story about a classmate almost getting them killed on the highway. A former teammate on the Track team. An intramural basketball rival. A story about that one time at band camp. And a vulnerability that we felt comfortable embracing because we were with the people who made us who we are.

As I drove home that night, dropping off a friend along the way, I reflected on the last 25 years and how much has changed since we walked across that stage in late Spring 2000. Life is incomprehensibly different now, but one thing remains the same.

One thing I came back to a moment of reflection: This is America. This is our home.

Thoughtful, loving, sincere, compassionate people just trying to do better. Trying to build a better future for their children. One in which each person can live their lives to their fullest, without fear of hate, discrimination, or ridicule. One in which we can build a more perfect union where we don’t see each other as lesser than, but as neighbors who can help us be greater than we’ve been. One that is possible, if we want it to be.

So despite everything, I was reminded of why I remain optimistic. Why I remain hopeful. Hopeful for a better and brighter future. Confident that we can make it so. And committed to put in the work day in and day out to make it happen.

My gratitude to each of you on this journey with me. This is America. Let’s stand together, overcome the collective struggles we face, make our home the more Perfect Union we know it can be.

This Week’s Articles & Updates

Dad Joke of the Week