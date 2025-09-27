Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clay Bennett's avatar
Clay Bennett
5hEdited

Every other time, when I receive a notice that a recurring payment has been made from my checking account, I wish I had taken a moment to reconsider whether I still wanted that subscription. But when I got my renewal notice for Let’s Address This, my immediate reaction was “Thank goodness I didn’t let this one lapse.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Qasim Rashid, Esq.
Leslye Joy Allen, Historian's avatar
Leslye Joy Allen, Historian
5h

I love that joke at the end.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Qasim Rashid, Esq. and others
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Qasim Rashid, Esq.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture