Weekly Recap: Let's Address This
Summarizing a full week in one email, plus our weekly dad joke
A Quick Note
This week I received a beautiful handwritten letter from a 92-year-old retired teacher named Jane. Her words moved my soul. She’s already a paid subscriber, and generously sent an additional contribution. And while her gracious gesture is wonderful, what moved me most was her journey and hope for the future. She wrote:
Thank you Qasim for continuing to educate and nudge us into action—all of your listeners. I’m a 92-year-old retired music teacher and a lifelong Quaker—and caring about the world and being active in social change action has been my life. Thank you for your attempt to wake up those who need to see/read your messages.
We are not in this alone. And notes like Jane’s remind me of the power of collective action. This week was another testament to that collective action, and why I am so grateful to have the support of every person reading this. Thank you, Jane, and thank you to everyone who continues to stay in this fight. Let’s dive into this week’s recap.
This Week’s Articles & Updates
Dad Joke of the Week
I didn’t have time to think of a dad joke this week because my wife sent me grocery shopping…and now I’m stuck in eggs aisle. #DadJokes 😅
I love that joke at the end.