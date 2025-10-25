Weekly Recap: Let's Address This
Call to Action
Earlier this week, I talked about how media bias is about to get far worse, as the Trump regime continues to consolidate power with billionaires aligned with him.
With that, let’s dive into this weeks update!
This Week’s Articles & Updates
LISTEN: The Qasim Rashid Show Episode 193—Protecting Yourself From ICE
READ: The Guardian Reports Israel Has Violated The Ceasefire 47 Times
RECAP: Review Of NYC Mayoral Debate Between Mamdani, Cuomo, & Sliwa
READ: Media Bias Is About To Get Even Worse—Here’s How We Fight Back
A Final Note
Food stamps (SNAP) are set to expire at the end of the month. So, come November 1, tens of millions of Americans who rely on SNAP to survive will be going hungry. As I wrote in a now viral post…
So here’s my ask. If you can contribute to your local food bank, please do. They need all the help they can get. And if you happen to see someone stealing food at your local grocery store, no you didn’t. You didn’t see anything at all. Not one thing. Nothin.
Dad Joke of the Week
I bought a cow but all she does is sit in place. Guess we’re having ground beef. 😅 #DadJokes
