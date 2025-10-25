Call to Action

Earlier this week, I talked about how media bias is about to get far worse, as the Trump regime continues to consolidate power with billionaires aligned with him.

This is why it’s so critical to know where we are getting our news from. The Ground News website and app gathers related articles from around the world in one place, letting you compare coverage across the political spectrum. Ground News ensures we have proper context, so we don’t fall for disinformation.

With that, let’s dive into this weeks update!

Food stamps (SNAP) are set to expire at the end of the month. So, come November 1, tens of millions of Americans who rely on SNAP to survive will be going hungry. As I wrote in a now viral post…

So here’s my ask. If you can contribute to your local food bank, please do. They need all the help they can get. And if you happen to see someone stealing food at your local grocery store, no you didn’t. You didn’t see anything at all. Not one thing. Nothin.

