Due to your support, we successfully launched our 1000 Miles to Memphis march. Here’s a recap of the first day.

Here are just a few of the pictures of our launch event and the march so far! We started in Nashville and have reached Murfreesboro.

I also had the opportunity to interview on Roland Martin Unfiltered with my good friend, AngryMaleVet (Don Moss).

If you are reading this, I ask you commit to at least one of the following. Ideally two. And if you can, all three.

ONE: Show Up. Walk a mile, a day, or a full leg of the route.

March in 1000 Miles to Memphis

TWO: Donate. 1,000 Miles to Memphis is a project of Just Win Humanity—a 501(c)(3) public charity.

Donate to 1000 Miles to Memphis

THREE: Register Yourself and Your Network. You do not have to be in Nashville or Memphis to register voters. You can do it right now, from wherever you are.

Register to Reach 100,000 Voters

Also, use hashtags #1000Miles and #CourageNow on every post. Follow and tag @JustWinHumanity on Instagram so your community can find us. I will continue to provide updates as often as possible throughout this march. Thank you for your incredible and continued support. It is making all the difference in the world.

As an alternative to a paid subscription, by popular demand, you can now make a one-time contribution to support our human rights platform.

Make a one-time contribution