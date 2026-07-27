Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Vivian Barro's avatar
Vivian Barro
5h

Thank you for sharing this moment & the awesome pictures!! 🫶🏻💪🏻

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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
5h

You guy are my heroes take good care, we love, yo! Remember in Michigan we have to get ABdul over the line for win........

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