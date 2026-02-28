Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Johan's avatar
Johan
1h

Qasim nails the illegality and hypocrisy.

Let me add the institutional framework: This wasn’t improvised…the November 2025 NSS explicitly outlined this as doctrine. Regional champions (Israel/Gulf states) execute regime change, U.S. provides military muscle, constitutional constraints get bypassed as standard procedure.

Venezuela proved the concept (no congressional authorization, announced via social media, regime decapitation). Iran confirms it’s operational. The “imminent threat” justification is pretext…same playbook as Iraq WMDs, just rebranded. The NSS framework requires regime change for non-aligned states in claimed U.S. spheres.

53 children dead in one school. 200+ civilians killed. During Ramadan. While Trump’s own administration officials called this exact scenario an “unforced disaster” before they had power.

The machinery enabling this: National Security Strategy doctrine, complicit Congress, captured courts which makes the next war inevitable. Iraq 2003 didn’t teach institutional lessons because the institutions rewarding illegal wars remained intact.

Now they’re documented as official strategy.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Reply
Share
Katherine's avatar
Katherine
1h

God help us, all.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Qasim Rashid, Esq. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture