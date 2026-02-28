Share

The United States and Israel are now at war with Iran, and Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is reportedly dead.

Explosions have rocked Tehran and regional war is breaking out. Israeli and U.S. forces have launched illegal strikes, under what the administration is calling Operation Epic Fury. Donald Trump claims the justification was an “imminent” Iranian missile threat to the United States. Intelligence assessments do not support that claim.

This is yet another illegal war built on a lie. We have seen this movie before. And it resulted in the mass murder of millions of innocent people. We cannot allow a redux of 2001 Afghanistan or 2003 Iraq. Let’s Address This.

The result of Israel and the United Stats launching an illegal attack on Iran that has so far killed more than 200 civilians. [Photo Credit: Reuters] https://www.reuters.com/pictures/scenes-middle-east-us-israel-attack-iran-2026-02-28/

Trump Says Israeli and American Bombing Has Killed Iran’s Supreme Leader

Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump are declaring that they have killed the Iranian Supreme Leader. Iranian state media has not yet confirmed his assassination, but are reporting that Israeli and US bombing has killed more than 200 civilians and injured another 700. Many of these civilians are children.

Of the more than 200 civilians that Israeli and American bombs killed, at least 53 were children starting their school day. This horrific video is the aftermath, shared online by survivors in Iran.

Over the coming days and weeks, corporate media complicit to the Trump regime will make plenty of excuses justifying this illegal war of aggression. My job as a human rights lawyer is to uphold justice and bring the receipts. And the facts tell us that everything the Trump regime is claiming about Iran is projection.

The Trump regime knows they are lying—and here are the receipts proving it.

They Know They Are Lying

Let’s establish one thing explicitly clearly—everyone in the Trump regime knows they are lying, and that this war is unjustified and illegal. How can I affirm this? Because they have each admitted to it themselves. Consider their own testimony. Trump sycophant Stephen Miller tweeted just before the 2024 election:

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard likewise remarked back in 2020 that invading Iran would be “Trump’s War.”

In 2024 she followed up by warning that a vote for Harris is a vote for more war, and only Donald Trump would “end wars.”

VP JD Vance even made the thorough comparison between the illegal invasion of Iraq and how it was an “unforced disaster,” praying that we “learn its lessons.” Apparently he either didn’t pray hard enough, or he’s a hypocrite (or both).

And none other than Donald Trump himself made clear that invading Iran is a sign of failed leadership.

And again when Trump praised himself, as he often does, on a prediction that never actually came true. It did not come true because Obama successfully negotiated the Iran Nuclear Deal, which—despite Iran’s total compliance—Trump destroyed.

Every excuse they contrive now falls flat in the face of their own admissions in years prior. So no matter what, do not buy their hype and propaganda. The facts tell us quite clearly that this is an illegal war, period. No amount of misdirection or disinformation should convince you otherwise. Now, let’s dive into the constitutional violations and international violations that Trump and Netanyahu are committing.

The Constitution Still Matters

Under Article I, Section 8 of the United States Constitution, the power to declare war rests with Congress—not the President. While the executive may repel sudden attacks, it does not possess unilateral authority to initiate regime-change warfare against a sovereign nation absent an actual, imminent attack.

No such attack has been demonstrated. Because no such attack exists.

Trump does not have congressional authorization. Therefore, this bombing campaign violates domestic law. It also violates the War Powers Resolution, which requires consultation and limits unauthorized military engagement.

Beyond domestic law, it violates the United Nations Charter, which prohibits the use of force except in self-defense against an armed attack or with Security Council authorization. Preemptive regime-change warfare — particularly where “imminence” is unsupported by intelligence—does not meet that standard.

This is not de-escalation. It is the ignition of a broader regional war. So far, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and UAE have all additionally been bombed.

Iraq 2003, Rebranded

The justifications being deployed are painfully familiar:

“They were about to attack us.”

In 2003, it was weapons of mass destruction. Today, it is “imminent missiles.” The burden of proof lies with those launching the bombs. We were told Iraq posed an urgent threat. That lie cost millions of lives. “This will stabilize the region.”

In 2002, Netanyahu testified before Congress that removing Saddam Hussein would stabilize the Middle East. Instead, it destabilized an entire generation. “We are liberating the people.”

We were told Iraqis were being liberated. We were told Afghans were being liberated. A Brown University study estimates that post-9/11 U.S. and Western wars have resulted in approximately 4.6 million civilian deaths. That is not liberation. That is devastation.

And we cannot ignore the timing. The strikes occurred during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan—a time when fighting is strictly forbidden. This decision was not only illegal; it was deliberately incendiary.

A Pattern of Perpetual War

The United States has been at war for roughly 232 of its 250 years of existence. It is the only nation to have used atomic weapons. For 93% of its existence, it has been engaged in some form of armed conflict.

And now, in its 250th year, it wages another war—this time against Iran.

This action risks nuclear confrontation. Iran is not Iraq. It is not Afghanistan. It has regional allies and asymmetric capabilities. It has promised retaliation.

There is no coming back from a nuclear exchange.

Meanwhile, 60% of Americans remain unable to make ends meet. War will drive energy prices higher and intensify economic instability. Donald Trump has already acknowledged that American soldiers will likely die in this war, dismissing it with the phrase “that’s what happens in war.” So to the Zionists and MAGAs cheering on this illegal war on Iran—remember this: Do not take Trump’s statement lightly that American soldiers will likely die in this war, and understand who he is talking about.

Yair Netanyahu, the son of Benjamin Netanyahu, and Barron Trump, the son of Donald Trump, are drinking beers on a beach. When Trump says “soldiers will die”—he’s talking about your children, not his children. He’s convinced you to send your own children to die in an illegal war so two corrupt politicians can stay out of prison for their crimes against humanity. Do you understand that your family will be destroyed so Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu can stay out of prison?

You claimed to vote for Trump because he would be the “peacetime President.”

We saw his hypocrisy then—do you at least see it now? Trump has so far bombed eight countries during his term, he has perpetuated genocide in Gaza through continued support, and now he has bombed Iran during Ramadan, despite campaign promises to end “forever wars.” Supporters who claimed they voted for “America First” and an end to endless war are now applauding further escalation. That is not principled foreign policy. That is cult-like loyalty.

Accountability and the Collapse of “Norms”

Now we face the reality of expanded war. Before, I believed it was only a possibility that midterm elections would be suspended. Now, I believe it is a probability. I sincerely hope I am wrong, but history teaches us that upholding justice requires more than hope, it requires vigilance. Democracies do not collapse overnight; they erode under the weight of emergency powers and perpetual war.

Therefore, Congress must act immediately to reassert its constitutional authority. The House must use the power of the purse to restrict funding for this illegal war. It must enforce the War Powers Resolution. In any functioning constitutional order, unilateral regime-change war would trigger impeachment proceedings. Yet MAGA Republicans appear complicit, and too many corporate Democrats appear paralyzed.

A Final Warning

To those cheering this escalation, three realities must be understood.

First, we are now risking nuclear war, and there is no strategic reset after such an event. Second, the economic burden will fall on ordinary Americans who are already struggling. War is inflationary and destabilizing. Third, American soldiers will die for decisions made by leaders whose own families will never see the battlefield.

We fight back by recognizing and affirming that the Constitution still matters. International law still matters. Human life still matters.

We have already seen the devastation caused by the illegal Afghan and Iraqi wars—we cannot let history repeat itself. Unsurprisingly, too many in corporate media remain complacent and refuse to hold this regime accountable. You have my commitment to continue to speak truth to power and provide a fact checked and verified analysis of all that is developing. Be sure to subscribe below and support my efforts to uphold human rights and fight back against this fascism. Let’s get to work.