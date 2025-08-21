Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

7d

A few years ago, I was working as a paraprofessional at a special education day school and the teacher whose classroom I was working in showed the students a PragerU video during their History block. The school where I was working professed to be very left-leaning. However, when I brought up my concerns about the video to the vice principal (a cishet white woman), I was gaslit and asked to prioritize the feelings of this cishet white male teacher and not tell other staff he’d shown the PragerU video because she didn’t want him to feel “embarrassed”. The vice principal took the teacher aside to tell him not to include the PragerU video in curriculum but she told him it was because the material was “too advanced” for students. She didn’t cite anything related to its extremely racist content. My direct supervisor was a lesbian woman of color and she helped me stand up to the vice principal and used her connection to the school’s founder to get all PragerU videos banned from the school. The vice principal treated us both like pests she wanted to get rid of and didn’t take our concerns about the PragerU video nor our explanations about how it was racist seriously at all. I no longer work at that school, yet I still seethe thinking about that shitty vice principal to this day. Suffice to say, PragerU is disgusting far-right propaganda that has ZERO place in schools and should not exist at all!!

I just watched a sub stack video of a news station that said it was being absorbed by a larger right wing news station. I’m not explaining this very well, but this is occurring silently all over the US. The assault is all at once, on all levels, and ongoing. This is why I support you and am now addicted to sub stack until they begin censoring it.

