Share

I spent this morning joining fellow organizers to protest ICE fascists in Chicago, at their Broadview location at 1930 Beach St. What unfolded was telling—not about us, but about them. Let me break down what this means and why your presence matters at the next peaceful protest. Here are three key takeaways. Let’s Address This.

A sign that reads “SOLDIERS OFF OUR STREETS” in front of ICE’s Broadview location, which ICE cowardly boarded up out of fear of peaceful protestors.

1. ICE is afraid when we rally in numbers

I marveled at the sheer irony, that while ICE has spent its entire existence striking fear into the hearts of immigrants, people of color, and our neighbors—it is now they who fear accountability for their fascism. I remind you that more than 93% of the people ICE fascists have rounded up have no violent criminal record, and more than 60% have no criminal record whatsoever. The claim that ICE is “protecting our communities” is demonstrably false.

An ICE fascist came out of hiding, face covered, protected behind a fence, and took photos of us on what I can only assume is his personal device.

That’s why we must keep rallying. ICE is so frightened, in fact, that you’ll notice from the lead photo of this article, they have fully boarded up their own building. Their officers hide behind masks. And they literally changed the hours of their operations to avoid confrontation with the people. While this location has historically trafficked people at 8am, today local activists told me they believe ICE moved them at 5am to avoid having to face us, peaceful protestors.

Another ICE fascist with everything covered but his hands, driving away from peaceful protestors and clergy with police escort. Truly the epitome of courage.

This is what happens when we exercise our constitutional rights. We show up, they scatter. That should tell you everything you need to know about the fragility of their power—and the strength of ours.

A protest sign that reads “I LOVE MY NEIGHBORS. STOP DISAPPEARING THEM.”

2. Protest is for everyone—seasoned and new

At the protest I spoke with people who have been showing up for months, if not years. I also met first-timers who finally found the courage to join.

My friend Rachel Cohen, a fellow lawyer, said it best to those who are thinking about protesting but are still uncertain: this movement needs you, exactly as you are. Whether it’s your first time or your fiftieth, showing up matters. Each body, each voice, adds weight to the demand for justice. Because it will only get worse if we don’t show up, and if we have any hope of things getting better, it requires every one of us to stand up and show up. Watch her powerful comments below.

Be sure to follow Rachel Cohen on Substack here.

A protest sign that reads “HEY ICE: WE ARE WATCHING AND WE ARE TAKING NAMES. - J.B. PRITZKER.”

3. We are strongest when we unite across faith & culture

As a Muslim, I joined Christians, Jews, Sikhs, and people of all faiths and no faith at all. As an immigrant and Pakistani American, I joined Black, white, Latino, Arab, Jewish, Indigenous, and more. Justice permeates the human soul—it transcends creed, color, language, and borders. That was beautifully visible at today’s protest, and we must double down on this unity if we hope to stop the rise of fascism in America.

Indeed, this is more than a simple protest. It is an opportunity to meet your neighbors, to recognize that we all want the same basic things: safety, security, and human dignity. Politicians and demagogues want us divided by culture wars. But together, we are proof that their strategy fails when we refuse to be divided.

Use this opportunity to reach out to the mosque in your town, the synagogue across the street, the church on the corner, the gurdwara you’ve often driven by. Join forces with your neighbors to stand for justice against ICE fascism. This is how we defeat injustice—united in courage.

A protest sign that reads, “ICE ARE F*ING MORONS.”

Conclusion: Courage Over Fear

In short, these ICE fascists were so frightened that they changed the timings of when they traffic human beings, all so they wouldn’t have to face us. When a few ICE agents did finally appear, they covered their faces—just as you’d expect from an evil army ashamed of its violence. And rather than so much as look at us, they kept their heads down in shame.

I will continue to protest. If you’re in the Chicagoland area, show up between 7am to 9am at 1930 Beach Street in Broadview, IL every Friday morning. Bring your friends. Bring your neighbors. Bring your family. Bring your signs. Bring your bells. Bring your instruments and sing along.

Let your voice be heard.

Let’s lead with courage against ICE’s fear. Let’s keep showing up, because if we don’t, it will only get harder. And let’s unite across faith and culture for justice. I will continue to call out ICE fascism online and in real life, but I can’t do this alone—I need your support. This is our moment to prove that people power is stronger than state terror. And together, with courage, we will win.