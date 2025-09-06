Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Claire Phillips's avatar
Claire Phillips
6hEdited

This is a wonderful depiction of the resistance needed now. These cowards hang their heads in shame because they are destitute and have resorted to kidnapping hardworking people to pay off student loans and other debts-- they fear for their own futures and therefore try to steal the future of industrious immigrants to better themselves. A false construct that will soon be extinguished. No one wants to be hated by the majority, by people who can see monstrous cruelty for what it is. Thank you for sharing this inspiring post.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Eileen Grundstrom's avatar
Eileen Grundstrom
6h

Thank you for your leadership!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Qasim Rashid, Esq.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture