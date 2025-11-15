This Week On Let's Address This
A weekly recap and our weekly dad joke
This week included a ton of travel between Washington D.C., to Los Angeles, to currently writing this from Portland, Maine. I know the timings of my daily articles were somewhat in flux, and I’m grateful all of you for bearing with me. I’m traveling again all next week and will do my best to keep you updated on the world’s happenings as they relate to human rights, on a daily basis. With that, let’s dive in to this week’s recap.
Call to Action
Take a few seconds to learn about an important campaign combatting wealth and income inequality. Simply click to see my post here: Unrig Our Economy
This Week’s Articles & Updates
WATCH: Qasim Rashid Show Ep 196 - The Woman Who Will Beat Sen Graham
WATCH: Interview with NYC’s First Deputy Mayor Dean Fuleihan
READ: Rebuttal to Washington Post Editorial Board Attack on Zohran Mamdani
READ: Why Dems have a 35% Approval—Nearly 10 points LOWER than MAGAs
READ: Epstein Files Reminder—America Has a Child Marriage Epidemic
Dad Joke of the Week
My kids are begging me to get them a dog, but the one they want gets sad when you feed it cantaloupe. It’s called a melon collie. :D #DadJokes
Did you know? The “Let’s Address This” community has reached 153,826 subscribers. Add your email and join our movement for justice.
You are on it, Qasim. Thanks for fighting for civil rights! Especially at this time. You da 💣.