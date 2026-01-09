The Week ICE Killed Renee Good
An interview with MN Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan on ICE escalation, competing narratives, and the reality on the ground in Minnesota
I share two videos today. The first is my interview of Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan about the aftermath of ICE killing Renee Good, and her run for US Senate. The second video examines how we got here, tracing the racist policy choices, disinformation, and impunity that led to this horrific moment.
Let’s Address This.
Video 1: Interview of MN Lt. Governor Flanagan
Minnesota is a state experiencing deep and ongoing trauma. The last decade has bore witness to the horrific and preventable murders of Philando Castile, George Floyd, Daunte Wright, Melissa Hortman, and now Renee Good. This week, ICE fascists entered school grounds with chemical weapons. The status quo mandates change.
As DHS and the Trump regime spew false narratives about the ICE murder of Renee Good, Minnesota’s Lt. Gov. Flanagan sets the record straight.
I spoke with Lieutenant Governor Flanagan, now running for U.S. Senate, to address these issues, and further discuss qualified immunity, the failure to pass the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act, and the urgent need to reform an agency operating without accountability. Note, Lt. Gov Flanagan’s primary opponent supports ICE and wants even more ICE involvement in local matters. That is disqualifying, and is a reminder of why we must elect the right candidate in the upcoming primaries.
Video 2: Disinformation & ICE Killed Renee Good
So far, more than 30 Americans have died at the hands of ICE. How did we get here? In this video, I break down how racist disinformation about Somali daycare centers was weaponized to justify flooding Minnesota with ICE. How false narratives were laundered through media and politics. And how the overall culture of impunity and lack of accountability has produced deadly consequences for the American people.
Conclusion
What happened this week, and what continues to happen week after week, is not acceptable. Sadly, it has become too normal. We cannot let it continue. If you value my advocacy to document reality as it is, to challenge disinformation head-on, and to reject violence as the price of governance, I need your support. Corporate media will move on. This platform will not. We will continue to demand absolute justice.
We must move to disarm ICE. There is no logical reason for them to be armed. They are not ever shot at and if they were they should stop what they are doing and call the FBI, DEA, ATF or state and local police to take care of it. https://hotbuttons.substack.com/p/disarm-ice?r=3m1bs
I would wager that most of ICE agents aren’t even qualified to do this job. They have the angry I don’t care part down. We have so many things wrong with our Country. But they don’t want to fix it. Thank you for your work Qasim ✌🏻🫶🏻