I share two videos today. The first is my interview of Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan about the aftermath of ICE killing Renee Good, and her run for US Senate. The second video examines how we got here, tracing the racist policy choices, disinformation, and impunity that led to this horrific moment.

Let’s Address This.

Video 1: Interview of MN Lt. Governor Flanagan

Minnesota is a state experiencing deep and ongoing trauma. The last decade has bore witness to the horrific and preventable murders of Philando Castile, George Floyd, Daunte Wright, Melissa Hortman, and now Renee Good. This week, ICE fascists entered school grounds with chemical weapons. The status quo mandates change.

As DHS and the Trump regime spew false narratives about the ICE murder of Renee Good, Minnesota’s Lt. Gov. Flanagan sets the record straight.



I spoke with Lieutenant Governor Flanagan, now running for U.S. Senate, to address these issues, and further discuss qualified immunity, the failure to pass the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act, and the urgent need to reform an agency operating without accountability. Note, Lt. Gov Flanagan’s primary opponent supports ICE and wants even more ICE involvement in local matters. That is disqualifying, and is a reminder of why we must elect the right candidate in the upcoming primaries.

Video 2: Disinformation & ICE Killed Renee Good

So far, more than 30 Americans have died at the hands of ICE. How did we get here? In this video, I break down how racist disinformation about Somali daycare centers was weaponized to justify flooding Minnesota with ICE. How false narratives were laundered through media and politics. And how the overall culture of impunity and lack of accountability has produced deadly consequences for the American people.

Conclusion

What happened this week, and what continues to happen week after week, is not acceptable. Sadly, it has become too normal. We cannot let it continue. If you value my advocacy to document reality as it is, to challenge disinformation head-on, and to reject violence as the price of governance, I need your support. Corporate media will move on. This platform will not. We will continue to demand absolute justice.

