Donald Trump’s attacks on the free press have escalated into an all-out war on independent journalism. His administration has all but formally criminalized criticism of him, with the Federal Communications Commission actively blocking Stephen Colbert from interviewing US Senate Candidate James Talarico. How do we respond to this blatant government censorship? Let’s Address This.

Credit: First Amendment Watch at New York University

Let’s Be Clear—This Is Government Censorship

In no world is the federal government’s decision to ban a talk show host’s ability to interview a political candidate about free expression. Quite the opposite, it is about silencing dissent and eliminating media that refuses to serve as a propaganda machine. Satirical comedy has long played a vital role in American society. Comedy is an artistic form of resistance to authoritarianism. It’s one reason why authoritarians actively defund the arts. In case you missed it, here’s the Colbert/Talarico interview the Trump regime attempted to censor from the public.

The irony, of course, is staggering. Trump’s inauguration speech proclaimed his commitment to free speech and free expression, stating:

After years and years of illegal and unconstitutional federal efforts to restrict free expression, I also will sign an executive order to immediately stop all government censorship and bring back free speech to America. Never again will the immense power of the state be weaponized to persecute political opponents — something I know something about. We will not allow that to happen. It will not happen again.

It is remarkable how every single word Trump said is a lie. But calling out the lie is not enough. Our failure to respond to this censorship will only further enable the Trump regime’s fascist acts. It will embolden him to continue to tear down any outlet or institution, public or private, that dares question his authority or his actions. We cannot afford to sit idle, and fortunately, nor are we helpless in this situation.

The Need for Clear, Independent Guidance

I founded Let’s Address This to ensure that people have access to clear, fact-based journalism. What started as a human rights project that earned the trust and subscription of 1,700 people in its first week, is now a proud community of 170,000 people who have subscribed. Our articles reach nearly 2.5 million people each month. This platform continues to grow because the need for community-funded honest reporting on human rights and social justice has never been greater.

But I am just one person. I cannot cover every critical story alone, which is why I urge you to not only subscribe and support my work but to equip yourself with the tools necessary to discern fact from fiction. The ability to verify, cross-check, and critically analyze the information you consume is more important now than ever.

So, what do I rely on? How do I ensure that the facts I cite are backed by verifiable data rather than corporate or political bias?

A Solution: Ground News

One of the most valuable tools I use in my research and reporting is Ground News. Here’s how it works and why it works so well:

Global Perspective: Ground News gathers related articles from sources across the world, allowing you to compare coverage and see what details are emphasized, exaggerated, or omitted entirely.

Bias Transparency: It identifies the political bias of each source, whether left, right, or center, and evaluates the factuality of their reporting. This allows you to see who owns a media outlet and what their interests might be.

Cut Through Misinformation: Instead of falling prey to editorial bias, Ground News provides you with the context needed to ensure you are informed, not manipulated.

Gallup reports that trust in national media is at a historic low of just 28%. This is unsustainable. By using Ground News, you empower yourself to make informed decisions rather than being spoon-fed misleading narratives. Unlike billionaire-owned media companies that serve political agendas, Ground News is subscriber-supported, meaning its loyalty is to you—the reader.

Subscribe to Ground News

Conclusion

Undoubtedly the Trump regime will continue its assault on media and journalism, obfuscating what is truth, what is right, and what is legal. In such a world where media manipulation is a tool of authoritarian power, we must fight back by arming ourselves with knowledge. Indeed, we are not helpless, and we must take the initiative to act. Subscribe to Ground News, support Let’s Address This with Qasim Rashid, and let’s continue to work together to ensure that truth continues to matter.