Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Celeste Myslewski's avatar
Celeste Myslewski
1h

Your articles, Qasim, are so carefully reasoned and well-written.

There has got to be arm twisting going on at SCOTUS. Barrett HAD looked for a while like she had become really sceptical of Trump. Suddenly, she has her head down, lips puckered, and is toeing the Party line. This should not be happening. So much I could say. Crazy, but I wish SOUTHPARK would go off on SCOTUS. Their holding a mirror up to this ridiculous reality of the whole Administration is impactful. And it is WIDELY viewed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Qasim Rashid, Esq. and others
Laurali's avatar
Laurali
1h

Although I knew of some of these rulings, seeing them all listed here was devastatingly difficult to read because of how horrible the impacts have been. Thank you for shining a light on the Supremes’ history.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Qasim Rashid, Esq.
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Qasim Rashid, Esq.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture