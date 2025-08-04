Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Geoffrey Baker
Aug 4

We're not like the "coastal elite" Dems people always complain about. To quote State Rep James Talarico "Something about living in a red state makes you scrappy.'

Elijah
Aug 4

I’ve been on the fence with Dems ability to meet the moment lately, but hear about Texas and their response, it’s given me a silver of hope that maybe their are some who are willing to buck the status quo in order to do right by the people. It’s still remains to be seen how other Dems would respond, but at least this show some fight back instead of placating and capitulating to hold onto their seats.

