Last week, MAGA Governor Greg Abbott capitulated to Trump’s demands, and tried to ram through a blatantly racist redistricting plan during a special session. The plan—gerrymander Texas to an even higher level of discrimination, eliminate five more blue seats, and give Trump five more Red seats to help him maintain House control come midterms. Texas Democrats said: Not today. Their example is one that Democrats nationwide should follow, because they’re showing up to fight fire with fire. It’s about time. Let’s Address This.

The new proposed MAGA Republican map in Texas.

Perhaps Texas State Rep James Talarico said it best, “We are not fighting for the Democratic Party, we are fighting for the democratic process.” That clarity of purpose is what this moment demands. Because what Abbott and Texas Republicans are doing isn't just a local political stunt—it's a national crisis. The GOP's new map is a racially discriminatory power grab. Voters of color make up over 60% of Texas, but under this map, they’d only have meaningful power in 8 of 38 congressional districts. That’s not democracy. That’s apartheid by ballot.

Even now, thousands of Texans are showing up to hearings across the state, calling out the injustice of these maps. But Republicans aren’t listening—they’re cheating.

MAGA Republicans know they can’t win on their ideas, so they cheat. They’ve worked to gut the Voting Rights Act, have shut down more than 100,000 polling locations in predominantly Black and Latino neighborhoods. They’ve enforced racist voter ID laws that do nothing to protect election integrity and everything to disenfranchise voters of color, particularly Black voters. And now, this redistricting scheme is designed to help MAGA Republicans protect an unpopular, dangerous agenda. They know the people don’t support them. So they rig the rules.

Meanwhile, Abbott issued a statement threatening to remove any Democrat who doesn’t return by Monday. Bold move, Governor—too bad the Texas Constitution gives you absolutely no authority to do that. This is just another case of Republicans talking big about "law and order" while ignoring the actual law. Meanwhile, don’t forget what Republicans are trying to distract from.

Floods, Fascism, and False Promises

Over 100 Texans are dead from catastrophic flooding due to Republican negligence. In any sane world, the Governor would resign for his abject failures. And yet, Governor Abbott called a special legislative session to push Trump-approved voting maps. Moreover, in yet another attempt to distract from gerrymandering, Trump has promised to withhold disaster relief funding from any state or city who boycotts Israel. What a foreign nation has to do with domestic natural disaster caused by climate change is anyone’s guess, but here we are. It reminds me of what President John F. Kennedy said when he warned on March 13, 1962, “Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable.”

To be clear: while Texans grieve and rebuild, Republicans are drawing maps to protect their power, eliminate voters of color from the equation, and demonize anyone who stands up for their First Amendment rights. This is governance by hostage-taking.

And to further prove the point that this is hostage taking, the Texas House just approved arrest warrants for Democrats who walked out to block Trump’s redistricting map. Once again, MAGA Republicans cannot win with votes, so they resort to state violence. This is the party of “small government,” right? They hypocrisy is staggering.

The Republican Hypocrisy Olympics

And speaking of hypocrisy, allow me to share something I posted that sums it up nicely regarding MAGA Republican double standards.

Federal abortion protections

Texas: STATE’S RIGHTS!!

Federal gun safety laws

Texas: STATE’S RIGHTS!!

Federal Dept of Education

Texas: STATE’S RIGHTS!!

Federal LGBTQ protections

Texas: STATE’S RIGHTS!!

Federal ERA Amendment

Texas: STATE’S RIGHTS!!

Federal voting protections

Texas: STATE’S RIGHTS!!

Federal climate protections

Texas: STATE’S RIGHTS!!

Federal Congressional Districts

Texas: Yessir Mr. President sir! We are here to appease & obey the Federal Government at every opportunity!

It was never about "states' rights." It was always about denying people human dignity.

A National Pressure Test

The bottom line is this. This isn’t just about Texas. This is a pressure test for all of American democracy. If Republicans can get away with this in Texas, they will replicate it across the country. That’s why Texas Democrats walking out isn’t a political stunt—it’s a national alarm.

They are showing what courage looks like in the face of fascism. They’re showing that even in the reddest of red states, resistance is not only possible—it’s powerful. I am not afraid to call out Democrats or Republicans when I see injustice. Similarly, I am not hesitant to give credit where due. It is critical we stand with Texas House Democrats thanking them for breaking quorum and fighting for our rights. I encourage you to call your state legislators. Tell them you do not approve of these racist, illegal maps.

The Democratic Party nationwide should follow the lead of Texas Dems. Stop worrying about the party, and start fighting for democracy itself. Let’s make it clear: When democracy is under siege, silence is betrayal. And in Texas, Democrats just broke that silence to try to save us all. Every Democratic politician nationwide should follow suit and stand with the American people for the sake of justice.