Deb M. (MN)
Aug 8Edited

I cannot help but wonder how the conservatives will feel when the government comes for them! When a dictator rules, no one is safe. This includes your children and grandparents; nobody is safe. Wake up, Americans. Qasim understands the issues he covers.

VEE LAVALLEE
Aug 8

This control of the media is about rewriting history when it comes to racism. Or maybe not just rewriting it but enforcing old beliefs. Of course they don't want children growing up with a non-racial attitude. It makes them fear that their white race is having to share power. Not something they can understand so can't accept. I'm constantly amazed that a country so diverse as the US hasn't changed one iota from the way they were in the civil war times. Of course Trump wants to bring those times back. Replacing statues of slave owners is an example, but not the only one. Until America makes a concerted effort to discuss this issue they will for generations to come, be able to keep minority races under the threat of losing their perceived "freedom." The people behind Trump like Miller, will always be working overtime to to realise his world view. He knows he only has Trumps term to do it in. I think they are escalating on so many sides of this because it's inevitable that when Trump is gone so are their visions of their white race dominant society. I don't think the majority of Americans understand that the threat isn't just from Trump, the man, but from his controllers. Trump is a racist but if he didn't have those authors of Project 2025 leading him he wouldn't stand a snowballs chance in hell of accomplishing this end. Can I suggest that instead of constantly trying to dig up the dirt on Trump that maybe they should ALSO bring into view his enablers and the people that hold the strings.

