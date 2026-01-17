Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Celeste Myslewski
9m

As the situation in this country grows more alarmingly violent each day, I see how important independent journalism is. It's so obvious now, when I listen to corporate mainstream media, how I'm hearing one sanitized side of each story. Example: this is a country of laws. If Renee had got out of the car and let herself be arrested as a protester, she would still be alive. If it's a country of laws, why was she shot to death, three shots, for driving away when she had committed no crime. Nobody makes that point. If we all allow ourselves to be arrested for no reason, we're living in Nazi Germany, not a country of laws. The only way we'll ever be free is to break free from corporate control of this country. It was supposed to be a country of the people, by the people, for the people.

