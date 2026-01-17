Recap: This Week on Let's Address This
Featuring your weekly Dad Joke
This week on Let’s Address This, I break down how state violence and Democratic complicity are pushing the country further into fascism. I speak with progressive candidates for Congress worth electing and publish guest pieces from experts offering clear analysis on issues shaping this moment. Here is your weekly recap.
This Week’s Articles & Interviews
READ: Did Your Democratic Member of Congress Praise ICE Fascists
WATCH: The Qasim Rashid Show Episode 205: Abolish ICE & Elect Real Progressives with Rep. Chris Rabb and Zeeshan Hafeez
GUEST POST: What My Doctor Told Me About AI Medicine
WATCH: A Sit Down with Rep. Jayapal as ICE Violence Escalates
Dad Joke of the Week
Friend: 🤦♀️
#DadJokes
Me: I just fed the baby some salt
Ayesha: Don’t do that again, babies don’t need that much sodium
Me: Because they’re already sodium cute?
Wife:🙄
#DadJokes
As the situation in this country grows more alarmingly violent each day, I see how important independent journalism is. It's so obvious now, when I listen to corporate mainstream media, how I'm hearing one sanitized side of each story. Example: this is a country of laws. If Renee had got out of the car and let herself be arrested as a protester, she would still be alive. If it's a country of laws, why was she shot to death, three shots, for driving away when she had committed no crime. Nobody makes that point. If we all allow ourselves to be arrested for no reason, we're living in Nazi Germany, not a country of laws. The only way we'll ever be free is to break free from corporate control of this country. It was supposed to be a country of the people, by the people, for the people.