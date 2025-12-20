Qasim Interviews Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani & Deputy Mayor-Elect Julie Su
A dialogue on rejecting the politics of poverty, and embracing a future where working people thrive
Today I had the opportunity to interview New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani and his Deputy Mayor for Economic Justice, Julie Su.
We discussed affordability, what tangible plans they have to make New York City more affordable, and the role each individual can play to ensure they are successful and accountable.
One theme continue to rise to the top of our conversations—this isn’t just about helping people survive. It’s about ensuring people thrive. We must reject the politics of scarcity, and recognize the reality that in the wealthiest city of the wealthiest nation on Earth, poverty is not a life choice of any person, and cannot be a life sentence permitted by any policy. Without further delay, please watch both interviews below.
Interview with NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani
Interview with NYC Deputy Mayor Julie Su
As always, I welcome your comments, feedback, and subscription. My advocacy is supported and funded by you, and my content will never have a paywall. Thank you for your ongoing trust and support as we continue to share and elevate these critical conversations advancing economic justice and human rights.
We need to clone Mandani & Su millions of times over & get them, notvonlybin state government but FEDERAL government! Great interviews with both of them - thanks so much!
Thank you very much for these interviews. It is really uplifting to hear from leaders that sincerely care about serving people and not their own business interests. It is so important to hear this now when Trump is taking things away and making life so much harder for everyday people. There’s no reason anyone needs to be a billionaire or a trillionaire. Everyone needs food, clothing and affordable housing. I am thankful for any level of community leadership that really cares to serve the people, it sets the tone for everyone else around you. It would be really great to see other leaders follow the lead of NYC Mayor Mamdani and the new Deputy Mayors he has appointed. It is very heartening to see all of the things they are planning to do to help New Yorkers have a better quality of life.