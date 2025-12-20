Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lianne Doherty's avatar
Lianne Doherty
6h

We need to clone Mandani & Su millions of times over & get them, notvonlybin state government but FEDERAL government! Great interviews with both of them - thanks so much!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Qasim Rashid, Esq.
Jennifer Carpenter's avatar
Jennifer Carpenter
3h

Thank you very much for these interviews. It is really uplifting to hear from leaders that sincerely care about serving people and not their own business interests. It is so important to hear this now when Trump is taking things away and making life so much harder for everyday people. There’s no reason anyone needs to be a billionaire or a trillionaire. Everyone needs food, clothing and affordable housing. I am thankful for any level of community leadership that really cares to serve the people, it sets the tone for everyone else around you. It would be really great to see other leaders follow the lead of NYC Mayor Mamdani and the new Deputy Mayors he has appointed. It is very heartening to see all of the things they are planning to do to help New Yorkers have a better quality of life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Qasim Rashid, Esq. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture